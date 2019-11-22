Gobble up your dinner nice and early on Thanksgiving this year, because Black Friday is coming sooner than expected at some of your favorite stores, including JCPenney. Starting on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. local time, JCP will open its doors, allowing customers to get a head start on their holiday shopping for what the retailer has dubbed “Black Friday Forever.” ("Forever," in this case, ends on Saturday, Nov. 30.) One of the best parts about the deals, in particular, are JCPenney’s 2019 Black Friday beauty sales, because you can get brand-name products for as low as $5.

Urban Decay setting sprays, Chi digital flat irons, Philosophy cleansers, Ole Henriksen skincare sets — all of them will be available (while supplies last) at Sephora inside JCPenney on Black Friday, and at prices that won’t hurt your wallet. JCP is even offering 50% off certain haircare products. Uh, did I hear someone say, "stocking stuffers"?

As as extra incentive, if you’re one of the first in line at JCPenney before doors open, you may also receive a special coupon — some of which could be valued up to $500 off your purchase.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and if you're looking to spend it splurging on the best in beauty, here are some sales you should look out for at your local JCP:

Sephora Collection's Igloo Palace Blockbuster Set contains over 100 different shades for your eyes, lips, and face. In fact, it even won a coveted spot on Elite Daily's 2019 Gifts That Sleigh holiday gift guide, which lists the 50 best gifts across the fashion and beauty realms.

Chapped lips are inevitable during the winter, but Fresh's cult-favorite lip treatments make it more bearable. This set of lip faves from Fresh is currently on sale for $42, is normally $48, and values at over $70.

Look at virtually any beauty influencer's #shelfies and you'll see a bunch of chic little Herbivore bottles. The brand is known for its luxurious serums and facial oils, but the bodycare products are not to be missed. This set contains two body polishes and a body oil, which will give you the ultimate pamper session at home.

Nobody's hair is falling flat on JCPenney's watch, apparently. The brand has tons of dry shampoos from the likes of Big Sexy Hair, Kenra Professionals, Redken, and more on sale for just $13 come Black Friday. Stock up now, or forever hold your peace.