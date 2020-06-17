Would you want to pop the question to your significant other on live television right after the world watched her fall in love with another man? No? Well, you're not the only one. Jason Tartick could have proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe on TV following her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! but chose not to.

"They actually came to me asking me if I’d like to take this opportunity to propose... in no form was there any pressure, just like, ‘Hey, if you think this is the right time, we’re here to support it, we’ll take care of it, make it special,'" Tartick explained. But he wasn't down. "I didn’t even bring it up to Kaitlyn," he shared. "I shot it down after about a day of thinking because I’m just like, listen, this is a part of her history, a part of our story is next. We don’t need these stories to align in the same showing, etc."

ICYMI: The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! features a condensed version of all of the best seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The June 15 episode featured a condensed version of Bristowe's season, which ended with her getting engaged to her now-ex, Shawn Booth.

"So I shot it down but I told Kaitlyn after," Tartick continued. "I was like, ‘Hey, I want to let you know they came to me, I did decline it.’ She’s like, ‘Thank gosh, I wouldn’t want that to be then, either.’"

"Especially not right after," Bristowe chimed in. "It’s like, I break up with Nick, then I get engaged to Shawn, and now here’s Jason proposing!"

While he didn't propose on the show, a proposal definitely does seem like it's coming. Throughout the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bristowe casually nodded along as the host Lauren Zima referred to Tartick's mom as Bristowe's "future mother-in-law." And, back in May, Bristowe told Us Weekly that she feels like an engagement would be the "natural next step" in their relationship.

That being said, she's also made it clear she doesn't want a quarantine proposal. “I told him I don’t want to [have a] quarantine engagement,” she said in the Us Weekly interview. “[I want] a little more romance than just at the house.”

I have a feeling Tartick won't disappoint when the time actually does come.