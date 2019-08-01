When did you fall in love with Jason Momoa? Was it in Aquaman? Or was it Game of Thrones when he became the moon of our lives as Khal Drogo? Well, not to be all hipster about it, but my love of all things Momoa actually dates back even further to his time on Stargate: Atlantis. Yeah, I’m that kind of nerd. He's just always had a particular kind of charisma that is irresistible. But then when you consider Jason Momoa’s zodiac sign, well, it just makes sense. He was born August 1 under the sign of Leo and, let's be honest, Momoa is just about as Leo as you can get. He exudes warmth and charm and basks in the spotlight. Like I said, quintessential Leo.

His astrological sign is also really apparent in his personal life. In 2017, he married his longtime partner, actor Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares two children. Any time he is asked about his wife, he doesn't hold back; He practically gushes about her, which, hello, how hot is that? For instance, in an interview with The YBF, Mamoa recalled the minute he met his future wife. "I was with one of my best friendsand when I turned around, and they were going to introduce us, literally, like, fireworks," he recalled. "She said, 'Hi, I'm Lisa,' and I said, 'Hi, I'm Jason,' and I just turn around to my buddy like ... [freaking out]. Inside, I was like a little girl and I [deepened my voice] and tried to pull it together. She definitely makes me shy." Aww. And it seems like it's been smooth sailing from there — which is pretty much what you can expect when someone captures a Leo's heart. Here's what else we can surmise about what Momoa is like as a partner based on his astrological sign.

He’s extremely warm and loving. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The first thing you will notice about a Leo is their enthusiasm and warmth; This is not some kind of front they put up, but core to who they are. They are enthusiastic about love and connection, and so as a partner you can expect them to be open and forthright about their feelings. They want to connect, they want emotional intimacy, and they want to have fun. They are practically fearless when it comes to giving someone their heart, thanks to their powerful self confidence and assurance. After all, who wouldn’t love them, they’re great and they know it. However, do keep in mind that while Leo is more than happy to be emotionally generous, they expect the same in return. Their ruling heavenly body is the Sun, around which all the other planets orbit, and Leo sees themselves as the same. This is not a sign that settles for less.

Leo is as loyal as the come. Leo prides themselves on being very loyal to the ones they love. They will fiercely protect them, and once you are in their inner circle you can always count on them to have your back. However, there is a downside to all this loyalty, and that’s when it tips into possessiveness. While Leo is very generous, what’s theirs is theirs, including the people they love. They also can become very jealous, particularly if they think someone is getting the attention they deserve. So, for natural flirts, Leo is probably not a good match; Go for a Gemini or a Libra instead and you are much less likely to see flirting with others as a threat.