Jared Kushner Received Permanent Security Clearance & Twitter Isn't Thrilled

Well, it looks like this Robert Mueller investigation might actually be coming to an end, at least for one member of the Trump administration. According to CNN, Jared Kushner received permanent security clearance after meeting with investigators for a second time in April. Safe to say, some people are not pleased with the decision.

For those of you who've been living under a rock the past few months, let me fill you in about all this drama. The Trump administration has been under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller about possible Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has also been under scrutiny about his involvement in Trump's campaign and possible connections to Russian contacts. In February, Kushner was lost his interim security clearance, which stripped him of access to confidential information and restricted areas, but on May 23, CNN reported that Kushner's security clearance has been officially cleared. Kushner's attorney, Abbe Lowell, released a statement about Kushner's clearance and his "cooperation" during the Mueller investigation.

Lowell said,

A year ago, Jared was one of the first to voluntarily cooperate with any investigation into the 2016 campaign and related topics. Since then, he has continued this complete cooperation, providing a large number of documents and sitting for hours of interviews with congressional committees and providing numerous documents and sitting for two interviews with the Office of Special Counsel. On each occasion, he answered all questions asked and did everything he could to expedite the conclusion of all the investigations. With respect with the news of his clearance being restored, as we stated before, his application was properly submitted, reviewed by numerous career officials and went through the normal process. Throughout the process, Mr. Kushner has continued to work on a number of foreign policy and domestic issues with no interruption. Having completed all of these processes, he is looking to continue to do the work the President has asked him to do.

Even though this may be great news for Kushner, other people aren't exactly thrilled about the news.

So, why are people so upset? It could be because of the May 2017 reports that claimed Kushner didn't disclose at least three Russian contacts while filling out his SF86 clearance form. In June 2016, Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for a meeting in Trump Tower. However, in his SF86 clearance form, Kushner didn't initially mention any contacts at all, but he eventually updated the form in June 2017 to include the meeting. Still a little suspicious, to be honest.

Even though Kushner's application procedure might have raised a few eyebrows, it looks like the storm is starting to calm for the senior adviser.

I don't know about y'all, but this ongoing Mueller investigation is reminiscent of a suspenseful political soap opera. However, it appears that this political saga might actually be coming to a close. On May 21, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, stated that Mueller's investigation is planned to finish around Sept. 1, according to The New York Times. Elite Daily reached out to Giuliani for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication. Elite Daily also reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to verify the information in Giuliani's claims, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

There might not be any concrete proof that this news is true, but could you imagine a world without this Russian investigation? It honestly feels like the Scandal series finale all over again.

Until then, we'll just have to see what else happens.