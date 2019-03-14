There are so many traditional St. Patrick's Day drinks I'm looking forward to sipping this Sunday, from green beer, to Guinness, and — of course — Irish cream coffee. But one of the cocktails I'm most excited to get my hands on is a good old-fashioned whiskey ginger, and there's a chance I could actually get one on the house this year. If you haven't already heard about Jameson Irish Whiskey's St. Patrick's Day 2019 deal for their #LoveThyBar campaign, it could actually score you a free drink. Plus, you'll be supporting your neighborhood bar, and what's better than showing love for your local small businesses?

While the opportunity to get a totally free cocktail rarely comes along, getting your free Jameson cocktail this St. Patrick's Day is actually really simple. Starting this Sunday, March 17, you can head to your local bar or restaurant and order a Jameson cocktail that is equal to or less than $8, according to the deal's terms and conditions. Then, once you pay for your beverage and get your receipt, you'll take a picture of it, and send it to Jameson via Facebook Messenger. Then you'll receive the money back via PayPal or Visa gift card — it's entirely up to you.

While this offer is absolutely glorious in every single way, you can only take advantage of the full rebate at bars in certain states, according to the deal's terms and conditions. These lucky states include: Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, and Washington. So if the bar you end up at is in any of those lucky states, your bank account is in for a real treat. TBH, I couldn't be happier to live in New York City at this moment in time.

Courtesy Of Jameson

Bars in a few other states are offering a 90 percent rebate on your $8 drink, on the other hand. According to the deal's terms and conditions, if you live in California, Illinois, or Ohio, you'll get some — but not all — of your money back. And although the entirety of your Irish drink might not be covered, getting any money back from my (usually extensive) bar tab is a total win in my book.

Jameson is running this deal just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and it's also part of their Love Thy Bar campaign. If you haven't heard of the cause, it promotes supporting your local bars and small businesses. Sweet, right? And the very best part of this deal is that they're running it through March 31. So if you don't end up going out this weekend, you aren't totally SOL — that free drink will still be waiting for you in a few weeks. And if you're confused about anything pertaining to the deal, make sure to check out the deal's full terms and conditions. They'll give you all the dirty details you need to know.

I love a solid drink deal, as well as the opportunity to support my local bar. So you could probably imagine that Jameson's Love Thy Bar campaign is up my alley. IMO it's a total win-win, and if any of you live in states that aren't eligible for the deal, come visit me. After all, there's a lot to do in New York City on St. Patrick's Day.