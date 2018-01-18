James Corden's Net Worth Is Super High & He Totally Deserves It

James Corden used his late night slot at 12:30 a.m. to slide in and become one of the most talked about television hosts. Corden's funny content mixed with the fact that he's a viral sensation makes for one successful combo. He has tons of projects in the pot, a successful show, and a consistently growing fan base. Corden seemingly popped up on the scene and quickly became a major hit in late night. With all that success, you may wonder, "What is James Corden's net worth?" The personality is raking in a hefty figure that he has definitely put in work for.

As of 2018, Corden's net worth sits at a luxurious $12 million, according to COED. As it turns out the late night host has been in show business for some time, and has worked tirelessly for everything he's achieved. His career started in 1996 when the series he co-created and co-wrote, Gavin & Stacey, took off on BBC. This was also when Corden made his debut as an actor and appeared across a number of different shows — from Doctor Who to Vampire Killers.

After showing off his acting chops, Corden decided to switch it up and focus on his musical talents. This scored him a Tony for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors. He even starred alongside Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine, and Keira Knightley in the movie Begin Again.

With that impressive resumé, it's no surprise CBS hired Corden to host The Late Late Show in 2015. In my opinion, the coolest thing about Corden is how he totally owns his hosting gig and has made it completely his. The birth of Carpool Karaoke and Drop The Mic have secured Corden's job with CBS until 2020. The two year extension on his original contract reportedly earned him an extra $3.9 million.

What's next for Corden? Short term — hosting the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28. This year will be extra special and full of surprises because it marks the 60th anniversary for the award show. After a 15 year break from the Big Apple, the show will be back filming in New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

According to the President of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, putting the live show together will be all about "taking risks" and "experimenting." Portnow told Billboard,

I am a proponent of having an open mind, being willing to experiment, take risks and try things, and also mix it up and not be predictable.

Corden is definitely the right person for the job. In his previous Grammy experience, he rolled down a flight of stairs, appeared in his boxers, and sang "Sweet Caroline." Safe to say — Corden is ready for anything.

The Grammy Awards should be an exciting night filled with amazing performances. As far as nominations, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Justin Bieber have appeared in the biggest categories of the evening. Below are the nominees for the high-stake categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” (Songwriters: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton)

“4:44” (Songwriters: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson)

“Issues” (Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen)

“1-800-273-8255” (Songwriters: Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart)

“That’s What I Like” (Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Juli Michaels

SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” P!nk

“Shape Of You,” Ed Sheeran

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust For Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

TRADITIONAL VOCAL ALBUM

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version), Michael Bublé

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various Artists

BEST RAP ALBUM

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Culture, Migos

Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody

Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

It will truly be unforgettable. Don't miss Corden and the rest of the Grammy performances on Jan. 28 on CBS.

