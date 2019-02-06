Nobody freak out, but there might be drama in YouTube's famous Sister Squad. Ever since sister Emma Chamberlain unfollowed, well, basically everybody on Instagram, people have been worried there is bad blood between her and her YouTube besties, James Charles and the Dolan twins. However, I think James Charles' reaction to Emma Chamberlain unfollowing the Sister Squad proves everything is status quo, mainly because he is as sarcastic and playful as ever.

If you haven't heard of the Sister Squad yet, let me fill you in. The Sister Squad is made up of four young YouTube celebrities. They are makeup artist James Charles, YouTube-ing twins Grayson and Ethan Dolan, and YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain. The Sister Squad formed via Charles, who connected with the Dolan twins and Chamberlain separately before linking them all together in Los Angeles. He explained in an interview with Xavier Brinkman he connected with Ethan and Grayson by "literally leaving thirsty comments on their Instagram pictures" and eventually doing their Halloween makeup. As for Chamberlain, Charles explained,

Emma, I met literally through YouTube, she talked about me in a few of her videos and stuff and I had DM’ed her. She was moving to L.A. so we FaceTimed one night about her moving here, and I wanted to give her advice and stuff and we ended up talking for like seven hours. Once she moved here, her and I worked together, and Ethan and Grayson just came over and thus was born the Sister Squad, the most iconic group ever of YouTube.

As an example of their love, here they are buying each other true dream (read: expensive AF) Christmas gifts during the holidays in 2018.

Dolan Twins on YouTube

Now, you guys kind of get their squad vibe.

So, you can imagine how much of a shock it was when Chamberlain proclaimed she was going on a social media detox and unfollowed everyone, including her sisters Grayson, Ethan, and James. Today, she only follows 17 accounts and they are all fan accounts.

Still, Chamberlain ensured fans there was no drama and that she just needed a little social media detox. She explained via her Instagram Story,

A lot of people are concerned that I unfollowed my friends. Don’t worry. I still love every single one of my friends with my whole heart. There’s nothing — we’re good. With all of them. And that’s a genuine promise. … I’m just kind of doing a little social experiment for myself to see what it’s like to just only have my thoughts and not anything else.

She also posted this:

Instagram/Emma Chamberlain

OK, OK, OK.

So, Chamberlain jumped on Twitter to talk about how the social media detox is going with this post: "i keep going on instagram to see what everyones doing and then remember i follow 17 people omg whoops."

Charles responded, "I posted a beautiful makeup look today but u wouldn’t know."

Sure, his tone might be sassy but, knowing their Sister Squad dynamic, fans can safely assume his response is all in good fun — especially because Chamberlain responded like this: "ill go check it out anyways. because i love u!"

Listen, I'm not panicking, guys.

I'm sure this is all part of the Sister Squad's rich, young, and famous journey. (Right? Is that how this works?)

Bye, sisters.