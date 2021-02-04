The Kardashian family's FaceTime prank on their A-list celebrity friends might have happened months ago, but one of their unsuspecting victims just got them back. James Charles' "I'm Busy Right Now" challenge with Kris Jenner and Madison Beer, along with more of his celeb buddies, was downright hilarious. It would seem the FaceTime prank war in Hollywood is officially on.

If you haven't heard about the "I'm Busy Right Now" challenge that's taking over the internet, you're seriously missing out. The rules of the challenge are simple: FaceTime your friends first, then hang up while telling them you can't talk at the moment, confusing them endlessly. Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore recently made an "I'm Busy Right Now" video of his own for TikTok and left his former housemates DJ Pauly D and Deena in shock. Now, one of the most famous beauty gurus in the world tried out the prank for his own elite circle of friends.

For Charles' TikTok, he started off strong and dialed with world-famous momager Kris Jenner. The reality star almost couldn't believe Charles was about to hang up on her, and his response was too perfect. "I'm busy being famous, I'll have to call you back. Bye!"

From there, the celeb prank antics only continued. Charles called Lil Nas X, Madison Beer, and Bebe Rexha next, but all of them took the challenge pretty well. Rexha even let out a "Hi queen!" while getting her hair done before Charles gave her the chop and hung up. JoJo Siwa also took the prank well, but pointed out he had called her first. Iggy Azalea's reaction was definitely the most adorable out of all his celeb victims', though, and she let out a sarcastic "Yeah!" before laughing off the prank and waving goodbye.

As usual, though, Kim Kardashian West was ahead of the curve and already knew what was coming when she picked up Charles' call in her car. "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?" she asked before he could even hit her with the opening "I'm busy right now" line. You can't fool the queen of pranks.

Hopefully some of Charles' victims decide to get him back for this one to keep the superstar prank war going. The shocked reaction of Kris Jenner getting told someone's too busy to speak to her is just too priceless.