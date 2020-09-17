With all the myriad ways to watch television, it can be hard to keep track of who produces original series. From Netflix to Quibi to YouTube, more production studios are making TV than at any time in history. Even SnapChat, designed initially as a platform where videos and photos disappeared after a few minutes, has been creating original programming since 2018. While most are fun and silly, the latest spate of "Snap Originals" includes a few serious series. For instance, Jaden Smith's The Solution Committee Snapchat show features celebrities focusing on addressing racial and social justice issues.

Jaden Smith came to fame as the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, models and appearing on red carpets since he was a teenager. But Smith has grown up to realize he can use his celebrity power to help affect change globally. Since 2017, he's been using his platform to highlight issues from climate change to racial justice.

His latest team up with Snapchat lands squarely in the same wheelhouse. Called The Solution Committee, the series is billed as an "unscripted Snap Original series" where Smith has one-on-one discussions with young activists working on racial and social justice issues and his celebrity friends who want to see a more equitable world.

Check out the trailer.

Here's the series' synopsis:

Smith will work with some of the best young minds focused on addressing racial and social justice issues, and team up with friends including Hailey Bieber, Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe, to help further their mission and explore real solutions to some of the most daunting and longstanding collective problems surrounding race, racism and inequality in America.

The eight-episode season of The Solution Committee will cover various themes, from police criminal justice reform and economic justice, to gender equality, affordable housing, and education reform. The Solution Committee will also cover the current climate crisis and the upcoming 2020 election and voter suppression. The series premiere is timed to that last topic, arriving on Sept. 21, just ahead of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, and all episodes will prompt viewers to register to vote in their state via swipe-ups.

The Solution Committee premieres on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and will drop new installments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, accessible via Snapchat’s Discover page.