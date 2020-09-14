Jaden Smith's Response To The Sofia Richie Dating Rumors Is Actually Iconic

I don't typically like to just throw around the word "iconic," but there's simply just no other way to describe Jaden Smith's response to the Sofia Richie dating rumors. ICYMI: Fans across the internet started freaking out over the possibility of a relationship between the two after pictures surfaced of them getting cozy at the beach over Labor Day Weekend. But, uh, apparently Smith didn't even notice the millions of people chirping about his personal life. "I actually don't look at the Internet, so I didn't see that," Smith nonchalantly told Ryan Seacrest when asked about the beach photos during his appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Imagine just... "not looking" at the internet... even when it's blowing up with pictures of you getting cozy with one of the most famous women on the planet. Iconic.

He went onto explain that, while he clearly hadn't seen the pictures because, ya know, he doesn't look at the internet, he's not exactly surprised he and Richie were spotted at the beach. Apparently, the two hang all the time. "You know, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years," he explained. "We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. And yeah, we're just homies and we love each other. It was fun."

OK, so it looks like the two are definitely just friends. But, to be fair, the pictures really did seem flirty. Like, I mean, there were literally pictures of them hugging and holding hands and there was even one of her laughing into his chest. “They were laughing and joking and looked very intimate,” an eyewitness reportedly told Us Weekly of their beach day. “Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other."

Also, of course, the rumors grew even more intense because Richie is rumored to have just officially gotten out of her relationship with Scott Disick. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Aug. 19. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” (Reps for Richie and Disick did not respond to Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on these reports.)

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

When pictures surfaced of her hugging another dude at the beach shortly after news of her rumored split broke I could see why people might have guessed something romantic was going on, but it looks like the two really are just "homies."