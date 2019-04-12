Jackson Wang's "Oxygen" Lyrics Are About Needing Someone As Much As Air
OK, whoa. Just when I'm finally wrapping my mind around the K-pop idols in BTS, Jackson Wang comes in and shakes everything up. Wang is a rapper in the boy group Got7, but also a fierce solo performer who isn't here to mess around. In fact, he just dropped a new solo song called "Oxygen" that has his international fans marveling over how amazing it is. People are busy asking the internet the question, "What are Jackson Wang's 'Oxygen' lyrics about?" and the answer is, they tell the story of someone who needs the person they love like they , well, oxygen.
It's worth noting that Got7 is similar to BTS in that the group celebrates individual members' personal music endeavors. Wang released his first solo track, "Papillon" in 2017 to the sound of adoring fans. At the time, he accompanied his "Papillon" release with an emotional Instagram caption explaining the song was meant to inspire people to take risks and never sell themselves short. While his message was totally sweet, the music video that accompanied the track definitely celebrated, like, money.
Like many rappers, Wang loves a good car, good necklace, and good beat.
Oxygen's theme is more focused on someone inner emotions dealing with their very strong feelings for someone anf missing them like crazy. Check out the lyrics below:
INTRO
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
VERSE 1
Topless walking to the frontline with no ammo
I know I might get shot but I still go though
Go hard go hard go hard in beast mode
All I wish is the clock be ticking in slow mo
In a room with no exit
Not expecting things to be like this
Time keep passing by
I’m just gonna slowly close my eyes
Can’t breath for now I might die
Just hoping you be mine
Come back to my life
Come back to my life
CHORUS
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
Live off you
Live off you
Cuz you my
Oxygen
VERSE 2
Dive so deep in the ocean
Ain’t no life-vest protection yeah
100 meters down below
Even if it’s 100 hours long
Nothing matters anymore when I went down there
Staying by my side we can conquer
Maybe I can be your Aquaman
Underwater we can travel everywhere
Riding on the road
Aren’t got no traffic lights
Vibing out all night long
Be my miss right
Deep in your shadow I dive
Want to you be in my life
Cuz I
Cuz I
Cuz I live off you
Whoa, right?
It's extra fascinating to dive into "Oxygen"'s meaning considering this was not the original single Wang planned to release. Originally, Wade had his fans hyped up about a track called "Faded" but things took an abrupt turn when he started promoting "Oxygen." Wang posted a poster graphic to his Instagram account that read, "TEAM WANG. Let's move on. Up next: Oxygen. Stay tuned."
In his caption, he wrote: "Faded - Will not be released - TEAMWANG - Let's move on【 Oxygen 】🔥"
His 13.1 million followers (uh OK!) weren't mad and encouraged him to do "whatever makes him happy."
Now that the song is here, I bet everyone has already forgotten about "Faded."
"Oxygen" is lit and I can only assume there's more where that came from. Congratulations, Jackson!