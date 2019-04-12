OK, whoa. Just when I'm finally wrapping my mind around the K-pop idols in BTS, Jackson Wang comes in and shakes everything up. Wang is a rapper in the boy group Got7, but also a fierce solo performer who isn't here to mess around. In fact, he just dropped a new solo song called "Oxygen" that has his international fans marveling over how amazing it is. People are busy asking the internet the question, "What are Jackson Wang's 'Oxygen' lyrics about?" and the answer is, they tell the story of someone who needs the person they love like they , well, oxygen.

It's worth noting that Got7 is similar to BTS in that the group celebrates individual members' personal music endeavors. Wang released his first solo track, "Papillon" in 2017 to the sound of adoring fans. At the time, he accompanied his "Papillon" release with an emotional Instagram caption explaining the song was meant to inspire people to take risks and never sell themselves short. While his message was totally sweet, the music video that accompanied the track definitely celebrated, like, money.

Like many rappers, Wang loves a good car, good necklace, and good beat.

Oxygen's theme is more focused on someone inner emotions dealing with their very strong feelings for someone anf missing them like crazy. Check out the lyrics below:

INTRO

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

VERSE 1

Topless walking to the frontline with no ammo

I know I might get shot but I still go though

Go hard go hard go hard in beast mode

All I wish is the clock be ticking in slow mo

In a room with no exit

Not expecting things to be like this

Time keep passing by

I’m just gonna slowly close my eyes

Can’t breath for now I might die

Just hoping you be mine

Come back to my life

Come back to my life

CHORUS

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

Live off you

Live off you

Cuz you my

Oxygen

VERSE 2

Dive so deep in the ocean

Ain’t no life-vest protection yeah

100 meters down below

Even if it’s 100 hours long

Nothing matters anymore when I went down there

Staying by my side we can conquer

Maybe I can be your Aquaman

Underwater we can travel everywhere

Riding on the road

Aren’t got no traffic lights

Vibing out all night long

Be my miss right

Deep in your shadow I dive

Want to you be in my life

Cuz I

Cuz I

Cuz I live off you

Whoa, right?

It's extra fascinating to dive into "Oxygen"'s meaning considering this was not the original single Wang planned to release. Originally, Wade had his fans hyped up about a track called "Faded" but things took an abrupt turn when he started promoting "Oxygen." Wang posted a poster graphic to his Instagram account that read, "TEAM WANG. Let's move on. Up next: Oxygen. Stay tuned."

In his caption, he wrote: "Faded - Will not be released - TEAMWANG - Let's move on【 Oxygen 】🔥"

His 13.1 million followers (uh OK!) weren't mad and encouraged him to do "whatever makes him happy."

Instagram/Jackson Wang

Now that the song is here, I bet everyone has already forgotten about "Faded."

"Oxygen" is lit and I can only assume there's more where that came from. Congratulations, Jackson!