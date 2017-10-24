Ivanka Trump's GOP Tax Plan Comments Are Pretty Ridiculous If You Think About It

As the White House peddles a tax code overhaul, the Trump administration pulled out all the stops to show support for the GOP plan at an Oct. 23 event for families. At the gathering in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the first daughter said she's stumping for the Republican plan because it would offer "relief to middle income families." In actuality, the overhaul would benefit the wealthiest Americans most, so Ivanka Trump's GOP tax plan support is pretty ridiculous if you think about it.

At the stop with the U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Trump largely discussed whether expanding the child tax credit could benefit families. She said her father's plan is "squarely targeted at creating jobs for this country," according to CBS News. "It's time we recognize as a country that we have to have policies that mirror our values — work and family," she said.

Except, critics of the tax plan say that it wouldn't actually serve middle class families, but would instead serve the wealthiest Americans, like the Trumps themselves. According to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center, the top 1 percent of tax payers would reap 50 percent of the benefits.

According to ABC News, the plan created by GOP leaders and President Donald Trump would cut the number of tax brackets from seven to three or four, give big tax cuts to corporations and possibly some individuals, and repeal inheritance taxes, which impact only a small group of the wealthiest Americans. However, the ins and outs of the plan have yet to emerge.

At an event earlier this month, also in Pennsylvania, President Trump touted the plan's focus on the middle class. "It's a middle-class bill ... I've had rich friends of mine come up to me, and say, Donald, you're doing this tax plan —we don't want anything," he said.

At the event, Ivanka Trump underscored her father's comments, saying that the plan "democratizes the tax code." But, the proposed cuts might only yield small benefits for the middle class, if any, and wouldn't even touch Americans at the very bottom, according to The New York Times.

Not exactly the sweeping "middle-class bill" the President Trump described.

.@IvankaTrump now at town hall in Bucks County, says current tax plan is too complicated, backs POTUS reform + expansion of child tax credit pic.twitter.com/YCIXQC6mBY — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) October 23, 2017

Supporting the GOP tax plan isn't the first time Ivanka Trump has waded into economic policies.

Over the summer, the adviser to the president struggled to get her paid family leave plan off the ground. Republicans rejected the plan because it mandated that employers provided six weeks of paid leave. Democrats, too, didn't get behind it because it was limited to new parents, and wasn't long or comprehensive enough, according to Politico.

The first daughter has also come under criticism for saying she supports women's empowerment, while supporting her father's administration as it erodes policies that help women. For instance, Trump has remained quiet through the federal government's efforts to restrict access to birth control.

Ivanka didn’t meet a warm welcome speaking 1 block from my house @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/K4qmNjKsch — Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) October 23, 2017

Nor is she exactly the first person you'd think of when it comes to understanding the challenges working American families face.

Though Trump has worked in the family business and her own, and now of course in the White House, she has had access to a nice big silver spoon that made it easier to care for her family. At the event, she even acknowledged the help that she's had.

"I'm far more fortunate than most and I had help. I wouldn't be able to do even a small fraction of what I was doing professionally or as a parent, just being so tired and overtasked, if I didn't have access to the means to be able to put myself my children in a secure and safe and protected and nurturing environment," she said.

Ivanka trump doesn't have enough credibility to sell costume jewelry — elliot sperber (@elliot_sperber) October 23, 2017

As for the GOP tax plan, the process is in the works. On Oct. 19, the Senate approved a budget under the reconciliation process, the first step in creating a favorable environment for the plan's passage. Next, it moves to the House of Representatives. If it passes there, the groundwork will be laid for the overhaul, which could then pass at the end of 2017 or in the beginning of 2018, according to The New York Times.

Whether its for women's empowerment or middle class families, Ivanka Trump is heavy on the optics and light on the substance.