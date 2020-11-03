Ivanka Trump has been very vocal in support of her father, President Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, so Ivanka Trump's Election Day 2020 post about voting for Trump is no surprise. As people across the country head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, President Trump's eldest daughter and adviser focused on defending her father's campaign. It's a familiar message from Ivanka as she continues to supports President Trump's re-election bid, all the way down to the last rally.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Ivanka shared three photos on Air Force One as she returned back to Washington, D.C from a MAGA rally in Michigan. She captioned the post about wrapping up the president's 2020 campaign: "Wheels down in DC at 2:45 am on Election Day following @realDonaldTrump’s last MAGA rally of the 2020 campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan. No one works harder than our President and he left it all on the field!!!" Of course, she closed with a message for supporters to get to the polls, writing, "VOTE for President Trump for four more years! #vote#vote2020."

In the post, the first picture features a smiling Ivanka alongside President Trump at his desk. And from the looks of the last photo in the post, it was a family affair, as the president's eldest daughter shared a snap of most of the Trump family, including her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as well as younger sister Tiffany.

It's unsurprising to see the Trump family coming together to support their father, as they've all taken to the campaign trail in the last few months. And Ivanka's Election Day Instagram post about her father's last MAGA rally also isn't surprising, given the fact she's been defending the president throughout his campaign.

Before Trump accepted the 2020 Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Aug. 27., Ivanka praised her father in a speech, highlighting her personal relationship with him. "I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people's president. He is our commander-in-chief, champion of the American worker, defender of common sense, and our voice for the forgotten men and women of this country," she told supporters.

It's clear as the 2020 campaign comes to a close, Ivanka is still one of Trump's biggest supporters, and as expected, she's on board for the chance at "four more years."