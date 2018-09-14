Ivanka Trump has been her father's right-hand woman throughout all the drama that has come his way since he took office back in January 2017, but recently, there are certain topics that have reportedly got her spooked. In fact, between scandals like Bob Woodward's White House exposé book Fear, to the anonymous New York Times op-ed everyone has continued to talk about, Ivanka Trump is afraid her father will be impeached, according to a new report. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Vanity Fair, Trump is reportedly worried that all the negative press, plummeting approval ratings, and numerous lawsuits surrounding President Donald Trump could result in him getting impeached. She's also reportedly worried about the upcoming midterm elections, as Democrats are predicted to make big gains — which could put her father at greater risk for impeachment if Democrats are able to regain control of Congress.

“It’s just horrible,” a former White House official told the publication.

Speculation that President Trump could be impeached was reignited on Sept. 14, when his campaign's former chairman Paul Manafort agreed to a plea deal with FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion by members of President Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Under the terms of the agreement, Manafort will cooperate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the investigation. President Trump has continually claimed that his campaign didn't break any laws during the 2016 election and that the FBI probe is nothing more than a "witch hunt." White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders backed the president in the wake of the plea, telling CNN, "This had absolutely nothing to do with the President or his victorious 2016 presidential campaign. It is totally unrelated."

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Even so, impeachment sounds like a reasonable concern. And if it goes that far, his daughter and her career could be severely impacted by the decision, considering Ivanka Trump has absented herself from much of her business (including her eponymous fashion line) to pursue her political career. In a statement shared to The Wall Street Journal on July 24 regarding her decision to step away from the fashion world, Ivanka Trump explained:

After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.

For now, the first daughter will have to wait and see how the remainder of Trump's term pans out. But if the report is to be believed and she's as worried as it says, Ivanka Trump might want to start thinking about what she'll do in the event that her father actually does get impeached. Hey, it never hurts to stay two steps ahead, right?