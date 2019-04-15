When I was in high school, all my friends and I worked at the mall. I worked in a clothing store, one friend worked at a shoe store, and another worked at Sephora. Between the three of us, we pooled our employee discounts together and always managed to have the coolest clothes and the newest makeup for cheap. Since then, we've all graduated to big-girl jobs, and while there are some things I don't miss about working retail, I do miss having a friend to help me score some discounted beauty products. But luckily, the IT Cosmetics Friends and Family Sale 2019 is on right now, and you don't even need to know somebody on the inside to reap all the benefits.

The Friends and Family sale gives IT Cosmetics fans everywhere the chance to score major deals on all their favorite products. The only bummer is, today, April 14, is the last day of the sale, meaning, if you wanna stock up on some seriously good beauty buys, you've gotta add to cart right now.

Here's what you get when you shop the brand's website during their super popular semi-annual sale: When you spend at least $30, use the code FRIENDS19 to get 20 percent off your entire purchase at checkout. And if you spend $50, you also get a Superhero Eyeshadow Palette in day or night shades for free. Seriously, this six-pan eyeshadow palette usually costs $26, so really, it'd be a shame not to rack up a $50 bill.

If you've never tried IT Cosmetics before, let me just tell you, the hype is real. Their makeup isn't just makeup. Instead, all of the brand's cult-favorite products, from foundations and concealers, to blush and eyeshadows, double as skincare. Everything (even powder products) is infused with anti-aging ingredients to keep skin radiant, hydrated, and protected. And their skincare is infused with ingredients that deliver results instantly and over time. Not sure where to begin shopping? Scroll down for some of the newest IT Cosmetics launches you'll want to snag STAT.

Confidence in a Foundation $32 It Cosmetics Buy Now

IT Cosmetics' Confidence In A Foundation is the newest addition to their makeup range, and I have a feeling it's going to hit cult status in record time. It hides all traces of breakouts and redness, while sinking into skin like your favorite moisturizers — without that cake-y feeling.

Confidence in a Gel Lotion Moisturizer $36 It Cosmetics Buy Now

If you prefer a gel moisturizer that hydrates without that thick, heavy feeling, this is the face lotion for you. The oil-free formula hydrates and plumps skin for up to 72 hours and doesn't leave a trace of residue behind. Plus, it's packed with ceramides, glycerin, and cactus flower extract, so this cream is the perfect primer replacement.

Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone Moisturizer $48 It Cosmetics Buy Now

We all lose our glow sometimes, but that doesn't mean we can't brighten our skin right back up. This moisturizer packed with built-in pink pigments leaves a rosy glow on your skin and gently exfoliates and stimulates surface cell renewal to give you baby-soft skin.

Confidence in a Neck Cream Moisturizer $52 It Cosmetics Buy Nw

It's no secret your face gets all the love — don't let your neck take the back seat. This neck-firming moisturizer formulated with elastin, collagen, and hyaluronic acid reduces the appearance of horizontal neck lines and improve firmness, smoothness, and elasticity.

Add these to your cart and get ready to save some serious cash.