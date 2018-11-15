You're probably still trying to sift through and process all of the 2018 Black Friday sales that have been announced as of late, much less decide which ones you want to hit up. To add a little more madness to your plate, IT Cosmetics' Cyber Monday 2018 sale has just been revealed and it's another one that's worth paying attention to. I know, I know, it's all so much to take in but trust me, it's worth trying!

In case you're not familiar with IT Cosmetics, here's a little primer on why the brand is such a standout. Their clinically proven products are specifically made to help counteract redness, blemishes, and the like, and they're formulated to with ingredients that will help your skin become super hydrated, bright, and healthy. In other words, they're not your typical makeup brand—they offer products that essentially work double duty and I recommend perusing a few of their products to see what I mean.

Did anything in particular catch your eye? On Monday, November 26 (Cyber Monday), IT Cosmetics is offering 25 percent off all orders that reach $30 or more, so do your buying then. Basically any two products will let you reach the minimum so getting the discount will be a breeze. As an added bonus, the brand will throw in a tube of their Hello Lashes Mascara (normally $24) completely gratis if you spend $70 after discount, meaning it would just be silly not to go on a full-on spree. The mascara volumizes, curls, conditions, lengthens, and tints, and will leave you with lashes that people will mistake for falsies. (Yes, it's really good.) All you have to do to get the deals is enter the promo code CYBER25 at checkout and voila! Watch the savings roll in.

That's not even the extent of the sale's offerings. Because one day of savings isn't enough, IT Cosmetics will be extending Cyber Monday into a Cyber Week. Between Wednesday, November 28 to Sunday, December 2, the brand will throw in a free Vitality Flush Lip Stain in Je Ne Sais Quoi (normally $24) if you spend $50 or more. As described by IT Cosmetics, the stains "deliver high shine and rich pigment that glides on like a lightweight serum, instantly hydrating, repairing and protecting your lips and giving you color that will last all day." Je Ne Sais Quoi, specifically, is a beautiful sheer light rose color. If that didn't sell you on shopping the deal, you'll also get free shipping and all you have to do to get in on the deal is enter the promo code GIFT4U upon checkout.

Speaking of gifts, this sale is an excellent time to shop for them. Any of IT Cosmetics' liners and creams would make for excellent stocking stuffers, while their palettes and brush sets are big gifts in themselves. The best part? You'll score a freebie or two through your acts of giving to others. Go ahead and keep that mascara and lip stain. Promise I won't tell.