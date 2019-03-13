If you ask me, Issa Rae is a celebrity who comes across as legit the coolest. She's radiantly confident and successful, but she still seems like the kind of person you'd gladly go on a road trip with. In a recent interview with Women's Health, Issa Rae talked about her workout routine, and it turns out that her approach to wellness is just as inspiring and relatable as the woman herself.

While the Insecure creator admitted she hasn't always been into nutrition and exercise, over time, she told Women's Health, she's learned to make her well-being a priority — and a genuinely enjoyable one, at that. She told the outlet that moving and nourishing her body has made a positive difference in her life on all levels, both physical and mental.

But again, if Issa Rae is anything at all, she's relatable as heck. She told Women's Health that it definitely took her a minute to get to a place where she felt truly committed to a healthy routine with food and fitness:

I was a big excuse person when it came to exercising and eating right. I’d have spurts of trying to work out and being good. Then once I fell off, I’d be like, ‘Well, there’s always next year. Let me make it my New Year’s resolution.’

The actor, writer, and director eventually found ways to motivate herself, and she told Women's Health that, while she isn't always thrilled with the actual, you know, working out part of working out, the positive impact it's had on her life has been worth the extra effort.

Rae's schedule is, unsurprisingly, super packed — new film projects, shooting Insecure, etc. — but the star still fits her fitness in. She told Women's Health that she'll even set her alarm for just before 5 a.m. some days to get a workout in. Honestly, I have to tip my hat to her, because I moan and groan when my alarm goes off at 7 a.m.

While the 34-year-old creator is certainly dedicated to taking care of her body, that doesn't mean she forces herself to follow an especially strict regimen. For Rae, working out doesn't have to be fancy or complicated; she's simply committed to what works for her. She told Women's Health,

Let me not put extras on it. I exercise for, like, an hour each day. My neighborhood has a bunch of hills, so it’s walking up hills. Then I alternate between walking and jogging. I hate jogging—you’re going in circles, but I recognize that it helps.

The Insecure star also shared that her creative mentors, including film director Ava Duvernay and actor Debbie Allen, encourage her to pay attention to her self-care needs as much as possible, especially as a black woman in Hollywood. Rae seems to have taken their advice to heart, explaining to Women's Health that her exercise routine is just as much for her head and spirit as it is for her physical body.

But interestingly enough, it took the loss of a beloved earbud for Rae to realize what exactly it is about exercise that nurtures her well-being so much. She told Women's Health,

You know those earbuds that you put in your ears? I was running, and one fell. It was dark outside and I couldn’t find it. So I was forced to just be alone with my thoughts, and I was like, ‘Oh, I need to do this more often.’ Those moments are the most creative. I think finding those moments while also nurturing your body is important.

I don't know about you, but Issa Rae is definitely going to serve as my own source of inspiration for taking an early morning jog more often — without my precious playlist.