Is Watching The Super Bowl A Good First Date? 8 Guys and Girls Weigh In
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, which means nachos, Tom Brady (love him or hate him, that booty is poppin'), and... first dates? I'm unsure. I mean, is watching the Super Bowl a good first date idea? Let's discuss.
On one hand, watching the big game is a chance to knock back cheap beers and bond over your mutual appreciation of sports and carb-heavy snacks. There's no pressure to strap on uncomfortable heels, and any lulls in conversation can be attributed to your interest in the game, the ads, or Justin Timberlake's halftime show. (Speaking of, do you think there will be an 'NSYNC reunion?! Let's tackle that question another time. DM me your theories.)
On the other hand, you're basically committing to spending four hours with a stranger and if your date's got a Y chromosome, there's a pretty good chance he'll mansplain every play to you (there are downs, there are yards, I GET IT). Plus, unless you're equally interested in the game, one of you might feel a little neglected.
Personally, I fall on Team Anti-Super Bowl Date. I would prefer to sob over those Clydesdale ads and eat an inordinate amount of artificial cheese in peace. But that's just one woman's opinion — I asked a bunch of guys and girls what they thought, and a handful are totally down to watch the Pats and Eagles square off on date number one.
Here's what eight people had to say when asked if the Super Bowl was a good first date activity.
This girl sees the Super Bowl as a great, low-pressure chance to bond.
—Francis, 23
This one... not so much.
—Carrie*, 25
If Sporty Spice is your spirit animal, go for it.
—Alice, 24
"Bleh" sounds right to me.
—Tori, 23
But if neither of you is crazy invested in the game, why not?
—Annalise*, 24
Welp, I watch in case Beyoncé makes an appearance. But I see his point.
— Jeb*, 23
Um, is this how that works?
—Dev*, 24
Hard no if you're rooting for opposing teams (or fudged your sports knowledge).
—Emily, 24
I think I still fall on Team No, but if you've got a first date lined up for Super Bowl Sunday, let me know how it goes?
*Names have been changed. Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity.