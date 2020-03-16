As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, countless brands and brick-and-mortar stores are adjusting their policies as more public health guidance becomes available. Now, Ulta Beauty has done the same. For those wondering if Ulta Beauty will be closed due to the coronavirus, the brand provided an update on the status of its stores, its hours, and its policies for open locations. Sadly, some Ulta locations have already closed for the time being.

In accordance with state or local government guidance, some Ulta stores have been temporarily closed, according to the brand's latest update on Sunday, March 14. You can find the current list of closed stores here. For all Ulta stores that remain open in the U.S., the brand has implemented new opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Of course, if you are planning on heading into an Ulta store (though, the CDC recommends we should all practice social distancing for the time being and avoid going out), the brand recommends calling your local store to confirm its hours.

As of Monday, March 16, Ulta temporarily pulled the plug on some in-store services, including all hair salon services. Skin, makeup, brow, lash, and waxing services were temporarily stopped beginning on Thursday, March 12 until further notice, and the brand is working with those who had appointments scheduled to make arrangements at a later date. Stores are also implementing what the brand calls a "no-touch approach" for shade-matching services and other aspects of the Ulta shopping experience that may require an associate's assistance.

In terms of store cleanings, Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said in an update on Ulta's website on March 11 that the brand is continually monitoring and following the most up-to-date guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. It's increasing sanitization efforts to all areas of all stores, particularly to "product testers and high-traffic areas." "For any guest wanting to use a tester or trial a product, please ask an associate to assist you," the brand wrote. "In addition, GLAMlab, our virtual try-on experience in the Ulta Beauty App, is a great way to virtually explore, try on, and test colors and shades."

The brand also stated that it's asked its corporate associates to work remotely through the end of March and that all associates — corporate, store, and distribution — have been urged to remain home if they feel sick.

All in all, the brand urges shoppers to consider the Ulta website or the Ulta Beauty app as an alternative means to purchase products.

