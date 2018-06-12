When you think of a good and healthy relationship, there are two aspects that are pretty much a given: love and trust. If you are missing either of these, the relationship is pretty much destined to fail or at least be pretty miserable, right? But is that actually true? Can your relationship succeed with only one? Obviously, the goal is to be in a relationship where you don't have to choose, but hypothetically, if you had to pick one, is trust more important than love in a relationship? Or is love the one you can't make it without?

For me, the answer is clear: It's trust. The reason trust is more important to me is that feelings of love change, and over time they ebb and flow, but trust is the foundation that makes it possible to weather those changes and return back to the love. However, a loss of trust is like a slow poison to the relationship, killing the love off bit by bit. So, if I absolutely had to pick, I'd choose trust every time. But that could just be me, so to get a definitive answer, I reached out to experts for their take on this question. Here's what they had to say.

1 Love without trust can be selfish. Giphy For Jennifer Rhodes, licensed psychologist, author, and founder of Rapport Relationships, the answer is clear. “For a committed relationship to work, love is simply not enough,” Rhodes tells Elite Daily. “Trust involves being able to think about someone else’s needs and making choices that respect your partner’s worldview and values. Love is a feeling and is strongly influenced by biochemistry. If you are not truly open to a real relationship, your choices will likely be selfish even if you love your partner.” Yes, love can be selfish when it's not tempered with trust, because it's a deeply personal experience and emotion. Love is powerful, and easy to get caught up in to the point where you forget to fully take your partner's feelings into account because you’re so swept up in your own. Whereas, as Rhodes explains, “Trust is a natural consequence to wanting the absolute best for your partner.”

2 Trust is the foundation for love. Giphy It's natural over time for feelings of love and connection to fluctuate. Every relationship has emotional dry spells, but trust is consistent and is the foundation that a solid relationship is built on. When there is trust between two people, it creates a dynamic where it's OK for the ebbs and flows to happen, because you are confident in the strength of the relationship. Online dating expert Julie Spira agrees, saying, “Couples can fall in and out of love with each other during the course of their relationship. It’s not unusual to see a couple break up and get back together again.” While ideally a relationship will have both love and trust, ultimately trust has the slight edge in terms of importance. "You can have strong feelings for someone, you can experience lust, you can be emotionally tied to another, but for a relationship to work you have to have trust above all else,” Damona Hoffman, host of the Dates & Mates Podcast, tells Elite Daily.