The Most Important Quality In A Relationship For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you were to sit down and describe your perfect relationship, the list would probably be pretty long. There are many different attributes in relationship that are needed to make for a truly compatible partnership. But what if you could only pick one? What is the most important quality in a relationship for you to feel fulfilled, loved, and safe? Believe it or not, the stars can give you a pretty accurate answer.

Your zodiac sign holds a lot of clues about both who you are in a relationship and what you need from a parter to make the relationship solid and fulfilling for you. What it takes is finding the right balance of someone who celebrates your strengths and balances your weaknesses. For example, maybe you're a wild child who needs a relationship in which your partner really values their independence, too. Or maybe you have a bit of a jealous streak, so you can only feel safe with in a relationship with a partner who requires the same level commitment as you do. Whatever the case may be, knowing what you need is a great way to eventually figure out who you need.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Passion

Aries gals are the ultimate free sprits who crave adventure and exploration. They need a partner who shares that same passion for life and who is excited to join them on any journey, no matter how wild.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Affection

You can’t find a more warm-hearted and loving partner than a Taurus. However, if they have a lover who doesn't reciprocate that open affection and emotional honesty, it can bring out the darker, more possessive side of the bull. That's why a caring, affectionate relationship is key.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Communication

Geminis have a tendency to live in their heads and can easily spin out a negative narrative about their relationships if left to their own devices. Open, honest, and frequent communication really is key when it comes to loving the twins.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Kindness

There is no shortage of emotion when it comes to Cancer gals. They brim over with love and affection, which is amazing, but it can also make for powerful melancholy, too. This is why Cancers need a partner that approaches all their changeable moods with kindness and understanding.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Appreciation

Leos are powerful and charismatic, and for the most part, they know it. But that doesn’t mean they don’t need to hear it regularly, too. To be themselves fully in a relationship, they need a partner who is expressive in their appreciation, which, in turn, will help to bring out that giving, selfless side Leo's tend to hide deep down below the surface.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Thoughtfulness

Virgo girls can definitely be a critical bunch. You may think that makes them hard to be in a relationship with, but in fact, you'd be amazed how they respond to thoughtfulness. You may not always be able to get it perfect, but just doing the work of trying to approach the relationship with thoughtfulness will be enough to keep them happy.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Friendship

For an easygoing Libra, nothing is more important in a relationship than feeling like they are a team with their partner. They are happiest when they have a partner who is a buddy and a lover all in one.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Trust And Honesty

Scorpios are known for their passionate libidos, so it might come as a surprise that the character trait they value most in a relationship is actually trust. Once you get through that hard outer shell, you’ll find a soft heart inside. They also can be on the jealous side, unless they have that solid foundation of trust and honesty with their partner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Humor

The way to a Sag gal's heart is definitely through their funny bone. They love to be the life of the party, who always makes the people around them laugh. But even more than that, they love a partner who knows how to keep a smile on their face, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Acceptance

Caps tend to spend most of their lives feeling a little misunderstood. They are unique unicorns, so to truly feel secure and loved in a relationship, they need a partner who “gets” them, accepts them, and appreciates all the little eccentric things that make them, well, them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Independence

Aquarius gals are a very independent bunch. They enjoy their own company and won’t apologize for that. That is why their biggest turn-off is someone who is clingy. They need their space and love a partner who shares their independent spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): Romance

Surprise, surprise Piscean girls want romance! Yep, to keep a Pisces girl feeling happy and loved, they need a partner with an old soul — someone who values romance and is more than happy to sweep their Pisces off their feet on a regular basis.

