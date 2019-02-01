It's almost time for the biggest sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl! But the event is much more bigger than just football. It's about family and friends, hilarious commercials, killer music and, of course, parties! From cocktail-making to game-playing, you can bet that nearly everyone will be engaging in some kind of activity come Feb. 3. Even the president gets in on the fun. But is Trump throwing a Super Bowl 2019 party? After all, he's had them in the past.

It looks like the answer is, yes. A Jan. 31 report from The New York Times says that on Feb. 1, the president and first lady Melania Trump will be traveling to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he typically hosts his Super Bowl parties, to spend the weekend. On Feb. 3, he'll reportedly host a viewing party "complete with a steak and lobster buffet." While he's chomping on seafood and mingling with his pals, the first lady will likely be keeping a "low profile," per the report. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on Trump's plans, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

That's not the only thing Trump has going on either. This year, he signed on for a pre-Super Bowl interview, continuing a tradition of previous presidents which he skipped last year. He'll be sitting down with CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan for what the network says is "a wide-ranging interview," according to USA Today. Excerpts of the interview will first air at 10:30 a.m. ET and again during the pre-game show at 3:30 p.m. ET. It's unclear what the president will discuss in the chat. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding what Trump might talk about in the interview.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As for his Super Bowl plans in 2018, Trump also threw a party, which featured some, um, rather interesting elements. The shindig went down in Palm Beach, Florida at the Trump International Golf Course and was abnormally formal, to say the least. The Florida Atlantic University band showed up and played Earth Wind and Fire's "Boogie Wonderland" while the school's cheerleaders performed a routine. For his part, the president just stood around and made comments like he was at a press conference or something rather than a soirée.

See? Not nearly as exciting as slurping down cold ones and tossing back chicken wings with your friends.

But I guess it's surprising that he engages with the Super Bowl at all. Trump has long criticized the NFL for allowing its players to take a knee during the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial inequality, a demonstration that was started in 2016 by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. After some players took a knee during the preseason games back in August 2018, Trump slammed them (again) for the protest.

"The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem," he declared on Twitter. "Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their 'outrage' at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love."

But we know that he's always down for an opportunity to get some good grub, so perhaps that's why he celebrates.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

With that said, maybe he'll have a Super Bowl party in 2020. Until then, happy celebrating, friends, and be safe!