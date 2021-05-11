On Tuesday, May 11, Starbucks kicked off patio season with the debut of a nostalgia-inducing sip: its new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. If you're looking for a pick-me-up during your coffee runs, you might be wondering if there is caffeine in Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. Luckily, you can expect this seasonal sip to give you a little boost.

With summertime just around the corner, Starbucks is sweetening your warm weather caffeine runs with the drop of its seasonal menu. Its headliner, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino blended beverage, sounds like summer in a sip, thanks to its nostalgia-inducing funnel cake Frappuccino flavoring and real pieces of funnel cake sprinkled with powdered sugar, which adorns the top of the limited-time beverage.

While it wouldn't seem like it at first glance, there is actually coffee in this sip, too, which makes it a great choice when you want a little extra boost. According to the drink description on the Starbucks website, the sip is created with "funnel cake–flavored syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, layered with strawberry puree, whipped cream and powdered-sugar-funnel-cake pieces." The addition of coffee gives the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino 55 milligrams of caffeine in a tall size, 85 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, and 115 milligrams of caffeine in a venti.

To put that into comparison, Starbucks' Grande Iced Coffee contains 165 milligrams of caffeine, meaning this new summer sip won't give you quite as much energy. However, it is quite a bit more than some of the company's other warm weather drinks, like its Kiwi Starfruit Refresher (45 milligrams in a grande size) or Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink (80 milligrams for a grande). In short, if you're someone who's looking for a slight caffeine pick-me-up, Starbucks' new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino sounds like a tasty way to get the job done.

The seasonal sip, which is only available for a limited time while supplies last, costs between $5.25 to $5.75 for a grande (16-ounce) size, depending on location.

Courtesy of Starbucks

When picking up the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino or another item from Starbucks' new summer menu, you can order it through the Starbucks app for pick-up at the store. Curbside pick-up and drive-thru ordering is also available at some locations. If you want to get your Starbucks fix without leaving your house, you can get this summery sip delivered through Uber Eats. When making a Starbucks run, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance for social distancing and masking.