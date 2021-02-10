In today's social media news, one woman is getting trolled over a nachos hack that has people scratching their heads. While quarantine has had its share of questionable cooking moments (Bella Hadid's watery mac and cheese, anyone?), people had ~feelings~ when Facebook user Taylor Watson decided to share a trick she uses to create a nacho cone. Considering it involves her rolling out the questionable mixture on her counter and an ice cream scooper, you might be wondering: Is the "nacho cone" hack real? Here's why you might want to take Watson's viral tips with a grain of salt.

The video was first shared on Sunday, Feb. 7 — Super Bowl Sunday, aka the most glorious snack day of the year — and as of Feb. 10, Taylor's video has gotten over 8.6 million views on Facebook. It's also earned the attention of comedian and Twitter user @KevOnStage, who shared a side-by-side of his commentary alongside the clip on his Twitter account on Feb. 8.

Captioned, "This woman done made nachos ON THE COUNTER!!!" Kevin mirrors everyone's shock and horror and narrates his reactions as Watson starts her video by pouring nacho cheese onto her counter and spreads it out with her hands. After lining up layers of beef, lettuce, black beans, guacamole, salsa, shredded cheese, taco seasoning, jalapenos, and sour cream on the nacho cheese, the singer then proceeds to channel Cold Stone Creamery by taking out two ice cream servers and mixing everything together until the whole thing is a gloopy, gooey mess. All while a visibly upset Kevin shouts at the screen, "Clean it up!"

The finishing touch is when she uses an ice cream scooper to scoop "balls of disgust," as Kevin refers to them, into an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla.

Judging from the reactions online, the "hack" is the stuff nightmares are made of, and Kevin wasn't alone in admitting he didn't know what to say after viewing the video.

However, there might be a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Watson originally posted her video titled "ULTIMATE NACHO HACK!!" to her Facebook in a playlist called "Pranks!" meaning she might not actually want you to eat nachos like ice cream. Other videos in the collection include putting glue in her boyfriend's face lotion and sneaking water balloons into her friend's food, so it's likely she decided to create the nachos video as a joke. (Most of the recent videos on her page are "Pranks!") Elite Daily reached out to Watson for comment on if her video, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Because it was shared on Twitter without the "prank" context, however, viewers thought it was a legitimate hack, and they did not hold back while sharing their reactions to the video on Twitter. It's safe to say no one is OK with the "nacho cone."

As of Feb. 10, Watson has yet to publicly respond to the reactions to her video or Kevin's commentary, but if it was meant to be a joke, you can rest easy knowing the ultimate snack food has not been ruined forever.