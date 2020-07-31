The Umbrella Academy Season 2 begins with the seven siblings being sent back in time. Each land in Dallas somewhere between 1961 and 1963, and find they must go about their lives hoping one day, the others will show up. But when Five arrives (last, natch), he discovers the end of the world came along with them. Moreover, Hazel, from the Commission, gives him proof that somehow, their father, the Monocle, is mixed up in it, as part of the Majestic 12. After seeing everything that played out onscreen, The Umbrella Academy fans are wondering whether The Majestic 12 is real, and if so, what is it?

Warning: Spoiler for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 follow. When Five gets a moment to spy on the Majestic 12 meeting early on in the series, he overhears some interesting snatches of dialogue. There's concern about Kennedy getting in the way. There's talk of too much interest in Roswell. There seems to be a conspiracy of some type that may be part of the coming Kennedy assassination to cover up alien life. And the Monocle, who the show has hinted is a visiting alien in a skin suit, seems right in the thick of it.

But what fans will discover is the Monocle's group of likeminded UFO discussers aren't something the series just made up. The Majestic 12 (known as MJ-12) was something believed in by conspiracy theorists of the mid-1980s. Supposedly, leaked paperwork addressed a "shadowy government organization" made up of scientists, military leaders, and government officials. These papers claimed it was formed by Harry Truman in 1947 to rescue crash-landed alien spacecraft and conduct experiments on it.

Netflix

Since then, the FBI has done a thorough investigation and declared the entire story bogus. But that doesn't mean it's not a popular urban myth, one that perfect for the Monocle's involvement, especially when this season reveals he is, in fact, an alien in a skin suit.

The series gives the FBI a perfect reason to call the whole thing bogus. It is not spelled out how the Majestic 12 are the ones behind Kennedy's assassination. That's not just to the distress of the world, but to the Monocle as well. He promised Grace he was not involved, and they made him a liar.

So, like any good angry alien, he takes off his skin suit and goes on the attack. What happens next is off camera (including what the Monocle looks like without his human disguise). But the upshot is, by the end of the scene, the Majestic 12, if they ever were, are no more.