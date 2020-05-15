The Jonas Brothers are back in action. Hot off their Happiness Begins album and tour, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas released two songs on May 15 that had fans jumping for joy. The Jonas Brothers' "5 More Minutes" lyrics have fans convinced the song was written for Priyanka Chopra.

The JoBros debuted "5 More Minutes" during their 2020 Grammys performance in January, but it wasn't until May 15 that fans got a full listen. The sultry love song seems to reflect Nick, Joe, and Kevin's respective marriages, and the lyrics seem to be perfectly inspired by their wives. However, it's some of the romantic lyrics that fans are absolutely certain were directly influenced by Nick and Chopra's love story.

"5 More Minutes" is all about not being able to get enough of your loved one, no matter how much time you spend with them. In the chorus, the JoBros sing: "Give me five more minutes / Baby, I’m not finished loving you / I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning / Give me five more minutes / Give me five more minutes." Check out the full track here.

The reason fans think this is a song dedicated to Chopra and Nick's love story is because Chopra has told stories about their meey-cute that very-much matches up with Nick's lyrics in the song.

Stans of the couple remembered a super important story Chopra once told Vogue about early in their relationship when Nick suggested the two have a quick drink even though she had a car waiting to take her to the airport to catch a flight to India. "I looked at (my manager) Anj, and I said, ‘Five minutes,'" Chopra told Vogue.

Adding to the fan speculation, many Twitter users pointed out that seconds after the song was released, Priyanka jumped on the chance to promote "her" song.

"Omg priyanka promoting X and 5moreminutes immediately after release..its really her own song after all," one wrote.

A handful of JoBro fans needed no convincing, confidently tweeting things like "5 more minutes is definitely about Priyanka."

Maybe one day Nick will speak out about Chopra being his muse for "5 More Minutes," but until then, fans will continue to enjoy speculating the special song is 100% for her.

Check out all of the lyrics to "5 More Minutes" below.

CHORUS (Nick)

Give me five more minutes

Baby, I'm not finished loving you

I don’t wanna end it when we're only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Aw yeah

VERSE 1 (Nick)

Right now, you just look too good to me

I cannot fathom letting you leaveYou've got important places to be

Just please, not yet

Please, not yet

CHORUS (Joe)

Give me five more minutes (Yeah)

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Ooh yeah, ooh

VERSE 2 (Joe)

(Wait)Do you think you could just wait a while? (Mmm-mmm

I think I could make it worth your while (Mmm-mmm)

I know that bein' late ain't your style

But, please say "Yes"

Please say "Yes"

CHORUS

Give me five more minutes (Yeah)

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Ooh yeah, ooh

TAG

Please say "Yes"

Please say

Please say "Yes, yes, yes" ooh

Please say "Yes"

Please say

Please say "Yes"

CHORUS (Joe)

Give me five more minutes (Yeah)

Baby, I’m not finished loving you

I don't wanna end it when we're only just beginning

Give me five more minutes

Ooh yeah, ooh