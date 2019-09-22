TV lovers know that they can expect to see their favorite actors on the 2019 Emmys' red carpet, but they probably aren't anticipating the sighting of a world-famous pop star. After spotting a seemingly familiar face in the background of a red carpet interview, people on Twitter have a major question: Is Taylor Swift at the 2019 Emmys? Let's break down the possibility.

Red carpets are no stranger to meme-able moments (remember the Fiji Water girl at the Golden Globes?), but the 2019 Emmys' epic red carpet moment happened early in the night, when viewers narrowed in on a blink-and-you-missed-it sighting. As E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic spoke to This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, fans noticed a blonde woman in the background of the shot who resembled none other than Taylor Swift. (Elite Daily reached out to Swift's team for comment, but didn't hear back by time of publication.)

The woman was far enough away for this guessing game to be a little inconclusive, but thanks to screenshots posted to Twitter, the suspicion that she was the creative force behind the album Lover definitely didn't seem too far-fetched. But then again, other tweets pointed out that if this mystery woman was Swift, press outlets on the red carpet like E! would probably single her out. I mean, it wouldn't be the first time Swift pulled a fast one on fans.

This also wouldn't be the first time Swift made a surprise appearance at an awards show. In January 2019, she appeared alongside Cats co-star Idris Elba at the Golden Globes to present the awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Although her moment as a presenter was unexpected, her presence at the ceremony wasn't totally out of blue, as her boyfriend Joe Alwyn had acted in award season darling The Favourite. With that in mind, is Swift overdue for a big surprise?

As E!'s red carpet coverage continued, speculation surrounding her attendance grew, but fans looking for answers were out of luck. Swift was silent on social media, and after the initial speculated sighting, not much info appeared online about the likelihood of her being there. Well, I wouldn't complain about her performing during the "In Memoriam" segment or presenting awards to stars from Reputation's inspiration, Game of Thrones.

Although there isn't a clear reason why Swift would be at the Emmy Awards, she actually has one of these trophies at home. In 2015, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program. Her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience program scored her that nod, and while her past acting ventures haven't earned her major recognition, Swift will be back in theaters this winter in musical drama Cats. Can Swifties start campaigning for an Oscar nomination now?

Fans may have spoken too soon when it came to identifying this blonde figure on the red carpet, but here's to Swift enjoying Emmys night regardless of where she is. After all, sometimes the best way to enjoy an awards show is from your couch with a glass of wine and, in Swift's case, plenty of cats nearby.