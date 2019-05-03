The Jonas Brothers are pretty much on top of the world right now. They made a huge musical comeback, are going on tour, and now, all three are officially married men! That's right, the only previously non-married JoBro tied the knot with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner on Wednesday, May 1 in a seriously fun-looking Las Vegas ceremony. And while the whole thing gave me serious FOMO, a new report has found that there's actually more to this story. So, is Sophie Turner changing her last name? Her reported choice might surprise you, but the actress is reportedly ready to be an official Jonas!

According to Entertainment Tonight, and the couple's marriage license procured by the publication, Turner reportedly changed her last name to Jonas. Elite Daily reached out to Turner's team for confirmation of Turner's name change, but did not hear back by the time of publication. A photo of their reported marriage certificate, published on Entertainment Tonight, reads "Sophie Belinda Turner of New York, New York born 2/21/1996, who wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas after marriage..."

From now on, it's looks like she might be Sophie Jonas. However, changing your last name goes beyond just getting it on your marriage license. According to The Knot, Turner now has to change the name on her driver's license, her social security card, her bank account, and basically anything with her name on it. It's definitely a process, but I must admit... Sophie Belinda Jonas has a lovely ring to it. (Pun intended.)

The happy newlyweds got married after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, and were indeed wed by an Elvis impersonator. Oh, and they had ring pop wedding bands, because of course they did.

If Turner (er, Jonas) did in fact change her last name, she joined both of her sisters-in-law. Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra back in December 2018, and shortly after, Chopra explained why she decided to take her husband's last name on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that," she told Fallon. And Kevin Jonas, the oldest JoBro, married his wife, Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa) back in 2009.

Now that she's reportedly an official J-Sister, and it honestly seems like a pretty fun group. All three women starred in the Jonas Brothers' new music video for their single, "Sucker," and it looked like they had a blast filming. The Jonas family definitely knows how to have a good time.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

The newlyweds seem totally head-over-heels for each other. The reported new Mrs. Jonas has previously discussed how much being with her bae has changed her life. On an April 2019 episode of Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, the 23-year-old revealed that she struggles with depression, but her relationship with Jonas has taught her so much about self-love. "I love myself now, or more than I used to," she said. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

Ugh, can you even handle how perfect these two are? Cheers to the newlyweds!