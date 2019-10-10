Do you ever find yourself wanting to get freaky after hitting the gym? That may sound strange, particularly after putting your all into breaking a sweat at the gym. But it can be hard to resist a little extra physical activity when the post-workout sex just seems like it's somehow extra amazing. That said, is post-workout sex better than normal sex, or does it just seem that way to you? According to sex experts, if you feel like post-work out sex is in fact better sex, you're not wrong. "Exercise has many benefits that bring an advantage to your sex life," sex expert and Good For Her founder, Carlyle Jansen, confirms to Elite Daily.

But why is sex for some folks so good after hitting hit gym? The experts explain that some of the reasons post-workout sex is especially hot has to do with how exercise affects you mentally in terms of how you it makes you feel about yourself and your body. In addition to that, the experts say that there are also physiological and neurological aspects to why working out boosts sexual satisfaction. So, if you find yourself wanting to get hot and sweaty after you, well, get hot and sweaty, you're not alone. Here's why sex after a workout feels oh-so-good.

Exercise Is A Confidence Booster. Antoniodiaz/Shutterstock One of the most powerful ways that working out effects how you feel about sex, says Jansen, is how it impacts your self-confidence. "It can boost your self-esteem and how you feel about your body, making you more comfortable getting naked with a partner and more able to let go with sex," she explains. That confidence also elevates your mood in general and, as sexologist Tanya M. Bass tells Elite Daily, that also increases your libido and makes the sex better.

Working Out Releases Feel-Good Hormones. All the endorphins and hormones your body releases during a workout also have sexual benefits, as sex therapist Dr. Stefani Threadgill tells Elite Daily. "During exercise, our brain releases feel-good hormones, such as endorphins, serotonin and adrenaline. If you and your lover work out together, you may feel connected just by engaging in a mutual interest and shared activity," Dr. Threadgill.

Reduced Stress Equals Better Sex. Stress is a notorious desire killer because, as Jensen says, "It gets in the way of pleasure for a lot of folks." So, it just makes sense that activities like exercise that combat stress can help improve overall satisfaction. "When we are stressed, it is harder to get into 'rest and digest' mode which is optimal for our body's blood to flow to all the important erogenous areas. Sex is better when we are relaxed, which some can achieve in other ways, but exercise is a great healthy way to relax," explains Jensen.

Exercise Increases Energy And Endurance. Bojan Milinkov/Shutterstock Does it seem like your post-workout sex is more energetic? Bass says that's because of the physical after effects of exercise. "[People] have more energy to have sex since there is an increase of oxygen to their muscles, especially in anaerobic or aerobic exercises," she explains. "Exercises like Pilates and yoga tend to give the body more flexibility and muscle elongation which is a benefit when having sex as well.” All this extra energy, Jansen says, translates into a more engaged and satisfying experience. "We are more motivated to put effort into sex rather than just lying there until it is over," she explains.