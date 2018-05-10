Avengers: Infinity War might have been a film that focused on Thanos' quest for the Infinity Stones, but after the opening scene on the Asgard ship, they cut to Tony Stark who was out for a run with his fiancee, Pepper Potts. It was Gwyneth Paltrow's only major scene in the film, but according to the actress she'll be back for Avengers 4: No, There Is Still No Title. And more importantly, she may have revealed a huge twist on the proceedings. Is Pepper pregnant? Because if what Paltrow says is right, Tony's vision may have come true and we've got a little Stark baby to look forward to.

As fans will remember, when the celebrity couple first appear in Infinity War, Tony and Pepper are running through New York City. Tony is in the middle of trying to explain to Pepper he had this dream, one of those dreams that's so real, when you wake up, they become real. His dream was Pepper was pregnant, and though he wouldn't come out and say "please say you are" it was obvious he was hoping she'd at least consider allowing it to happen.

Pepper, on the other hand, is having none of it. She doesn't say outright "no luck, I'm not stopping the birth control buddy," but it's clear she's the one in control of these decisions. And as long as Tony is walking around with his little Iron Man nano-tech plate on his chest, ready to leap into action at a moment's notice, she's not considering him good father material.

So what changed her mind? Was Pepper actually pregnant and Tony's dream was true? Or is this part of the big finale at the end of Avengers 4: No Titles Please, They're Spoilery?

It's not clear, but the indication Pepper is pregnant seems pretty solid. It's in a magazine only version of one of the (many, many) Infinity War articles where most of the cast was present. (Io9 believes this is a copy of the official Avengers: Infinity War magazine.) In it, Paltrow accidentally spills the goods.

For those who can't see the tweet photo, here's what she says in response to a post-movie events question of "Whereabouts are Pepper and Tony in terms of the relationship now?"

Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.

*record scratch*

Now, before anyone gets too excited, Gwyneth Paltrow has a history of not being exactly aware of what's happening in the Avengers movies. (Or really any of the Marvel films that don't directly involve her.) And she could just be misremembering about whether or not she and Tony had a kid or where just talking about having a kid. After all, she filmed this scene a while ago, and she's done a lot of GOOP stuff since then and maybe she just forgot.

Or she could have forgotten which parts she filmed for Avengers: Infinity War and which were in Avengers 4: *Spoilery Title Goes Here* since they were filmed basically back to back before either movie was released. If so, fans should prepare themselves for 2019 to feature not only wedding bells for Tony and Pepper but the Best Little Stark Baby Registry On Earth. I assume it includes Iron Man onesies, natch.

Fans will find out in 2019. Avengers 4: No Titles Please, They're Spoilery will arrive in theaters everywhere on May 3, 2019.