If you're still holding out hope that Nikki Bella and John Cena could get back together, don't hold your breath. The wrestler/reality star opened up about the current state of her dating life recently, so is Nikki Bella dating after her breakup with John Cena? According to Bella herself, she's not even remotely interested, so while that means she hasn't fully moved on from Cena, she's probably not looking to get back together with him, either.

In an interview with People at the WWE Revolution on Sunday, Oct. 28, Bella told the outlet that just a few months after she called off her wedding to Cena, she's not even close to being ready to be in a relationship again. “It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’" she told the outlet. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet."

Bella and Cena were together for six years and were supposed to finally get married in April 2018. As fans saw on the most recent season of Total Bellas, however, Bella became increasingly heartbroken at the idea of never becoming a mother (Cena was adamant about not wanting to be a father), and on top of a slew of other reasons (Cena's strict house rules come to mind...), Bella called off their wedding.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the heartbreaking breakup, Bella said on Total Bellas and in interviews following that she needed time to get back to herself and heal. "Sometimes you don't realize how much you can lose yourself until you start finding yourself and soul-searching," she said in an exclusive interview with Elite Daily.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said she had to teach herself self-love in the months following the split. “I lost for so many years,” she told the outlet. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

Now, Bella has told People that she's still working on healing and focusing on herself, and dating isn't currently part of that. “I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet," she said.

Twin sister Brie Bella piped in and revealed she set her up on a blind date, but Nikki was not having it. “I did set her up on a blind date,” she said. “You’ll see it on Total Bellas, but I got in a lot of trouble.”

It's great to see that Nikki Bella is focusing on learning more about herself and healing as she moves forward in her newly single life. She revealed to Cosmopolitan that she's working with a life coach to help her continue to make positive choices for her life, so it's clear that dating is the last concern on her mind right now.