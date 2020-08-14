Miley Cyrus is getting deep with her new song "Midnight Sky." Cyrus released her latest track on Aug. 14, and the highly-anticipated song turned out to be the ultimate anthem of independence. After learning Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" lyrics, fans will feel a personal connection to the singer and what she's been through in her personal life, leaving them wondering: Is Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" about Liam Hemsworth? It appears so.

"Midnight Sky" marks Cyrus' first song since 2019, and is set to appear on her forthcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus. Cyrus first dropped the album news on Twitter on Aug. 5, excitedly unveiling her new chapter. “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again,” the pop star tweeted, using the hashtags ‘#SheIsComing’ and ‘#ButForRealThisTime." The hashtags were in reference to the fact Cyrus had first teased the record in 2019, but it never saw the light of day.

Now, she's ready to share her masterpiece with the world, and the lead single has some seriously introspective lyrics. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is finally feeling confident and independent again after saying goodbye to a relationship they've been in for so long.

The song seems to be reflective of Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth, whom she dated on-and-off for nearly 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018. The couple announced their breakup in August 2019, and it appears Cyrus is feeling free AF now.

The first verse digs into Cyrus' newfound confidence after learning to fly solo. "It's been a long night and the mirror's telling me to go home," the lyrics read. "But it's been a long time since I felt this good on my own / Light-years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes / Forever and ever, no more."

In the chorus, Cyrus seemingly admits she isn't the kind of girl who wants to be tied down to one person for the rest of her life, which could be a telling sign of something else that played into her split from Hemsworth. She sings:

"I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you"

The chorus goes on to explain that despite her attempt to be with Hemsworth, something in her soul was telling her it was wrong. "Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no," Cyrus croons. "I don't need to be loved by you."

Cyrus, who has dated both men and women, went on to sing, "See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby," which seems to be a nod to her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus was linked to Carter quickly after her split from Hemsworth, after the two were spotted kissing in Italy.

The lyrics "Forever and ever, no more" are recited a few times throughout the song, seemingly referring to Cyrus' broken vows.

Check out the full song and lyrics below.

Pre-Chorus:

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

Chorus:

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, you know it's true (Yeah, yeah)

That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (Loved by you)

Verse 2:

She got her hair pulled back 'cause the sweat's drippin' off of her face (Her face)

Said, "It ain't so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes"

You should know right now that I never stay put in one place

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

Pre-Chorus:

The midnight sky is the road I'm takin'

Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

Chorus:

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you

See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talkin' now, baby

Ooh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Bridge:

Oh I don't hide blurry eyes like you

Like you

Chorus:

I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (By you)

Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, you know

I don't need to be loved by you

See his hands 'round my waist, thought you'd never be replaced, baby

Ooh, you know it's true (Yeah)

That I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no

I don't need to be loved by you (Yeah)