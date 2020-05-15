If you think Maude Apatow's biggest claim to fame is being the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, then you're sadly mistaken. The eldest of Judd and Leslie's two kids is a bonafide star in her own right, thanks to her roles in Other People, The House of Tomorrow, Assassination Nation, Euphoria, and — most recently — Ryan Murphy's Hollywood on Netflix. While I can't wait to see what she does next, I'm also v curious about the actor's relationship status. It isn't totally clear whether Maude Apatow is single, but it seems to me that the answer is yes. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Apatow for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Though she appears single at the moment based on her Instagram, Apatow reportedly started dating British talent manager Charlie Christie in April 2018. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 8, 2019, and on Valentine's Day 2020, Christie posted a pic of Apatow in Japan with the caption, "I love you." However, he hasn't shared any photos of him and Apatow since. There are still plenty of couple pics on Christie's Insta and the two still follow each other, but Apatow has since deleted all her photos of Christie, so it seems the relationship has ended.

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage/Getty Images

It's unclear why or how she and Christie split (or if they even actually broke up), but it's clear that Apatow has big plans for herself. As she told W Magazine in July 2019, she'd love to write and direct as well as act. "I did a short film last summer that I wrote and directed and acted in. So, that was the greatest thing ever, and hopefully I can do more of that," she said. And though she showed her maybe-ex plenty of social media love while they were together, it seems like she's more eager to talk about her career than her dating life at the moment.