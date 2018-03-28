Is Love At First Sight Real? 10 People Who Felt It Reveal If Their Love Lasted
I'm only in my early 20s, and I've already had my heart broken more times than I'd like to admit. I try to put up a brave front, but underneath my cynical, sarcasm-fortified shield is the heart of a hopeless romantic. Depending on the day — as well as on how many men have pissed me off recently — I still believe in fate. I like to think that soulmates do exist. But what about love at first sight? Is it just well-disguised physical attraction, or is love at first sight real? And if it is real, can it last?
Since I haven't experienced love at first sight myself, I turned to the web for research (thanks, Reddit). As it turns out, even in the dismal age of dating apps, bread-crumbing, and flat-out ghosting, there are still plenty of people out there who believe in the power of good, old-fashioned love. Of course, not every relationship is meant to be your endgame. Sometimes love doesn't last forever, but that doesn't mean it wasn't real. True love exists, and love at first sight is possible. Still skeptical? Here are 10 real life stories that will make you believe in the power of love.
This woman is a firm believer in love at first sight... just ask her husband.
I'm sure I'm not the only one wiping away tears right now. Grab a tissue and look up from your laptop, because you never know who you might lock eyes with next.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!