The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is returning to New York City after two years abroad and, OMG you guys, I'm so excited! The big event will be filmed on Nov. 8 and will air on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m., so get those DVRs ready now! As usual, the lineup for this year's show will feature some of the world's most famous models — including Behati Prinsloo Levine and both Bella and Gigi Hadid. So now I really wanna know: is Kendall Jenner in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Because the reality star was totally MIA last year and TBH it just wasn't the same.

Well, guess what, fam? After taking a year off, Jenner is poised to strut down the runway once again this year. YES, Queen! This will be the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's third time participating in the show, and I seriously cannot wait to watch her rock another epic set of wings. Victoria's Secret first confirmed the news that the second-to-youngest KarJenner was catwalk-bound for the 2018 festivities on Nov. 1 via a video on the company's official Instagram.

"MARK YOUR CALENDARS!" the caption began. "The #VSFashionShow will air Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on @abcnetwork. See the Angels in action (and yes… @kendalljenner, @gigihadid & @bellahadid, too!)."

Watch:

I. Can't. Wait!

Meanwhile, if it seems like it's been way less than a year since you've seen Jenner don a pair of wings, that's because it has. For Halloween, the 22-year-old dressed up as a VS Angel, along with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

I know — they killed it.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!" Kim captioned the breathtaking image of the five celestial sibs that she posted on Instagram. "Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

She really did, though. Check out this video Jenner shared of herself nailing the iconic model walk over on her own Instagram:

Absolute perfection.

In addition to Jenner, Prinsloo Levine, and the Hadid sisters, a bunch of other veteran VS runway-strutters are back this year, too. And lucky for us, they're sharing lots of cool behind-the-scenes content on social media as they prepare for the big day.

Dutch model Romee Strijd, who made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2014 and became an Angel the following year, posted a gym selfie on her Instagram story:

Instagrm/Romee Strijd

Angel Josephine Skriver, back for her sixth show, is apparently jumping rope to get catwalk-ready:

Taylor Hill has been cast for the fifth time and is also busy #traininglikeanangel:

Australian model Shanina Shaik will be making her fifth appearance, and recently made a pit stop at the dentist to take care of her pearly whites:

Instagram/Shanina Shaik

And Angel Candice Swanepoel is back after giving birth to her baby boy Ariel this past June:

Instagram/Candice Swanepoel

"I'm so excited to feel strong again after having my two babies," she wrote on her Instagram story. "I can't tell you how proud I am of my body and what it has given me. An amazing career and my two boys. Now, I'm ready to put myself out there again and this time doing it for all the mamas out there working and taking care of their babies because we deserve to feel beautiful and powerful and sexy AF."

Instagram/Candice Swanepoel

Preach, Candice!

Watch all your faves hit the runway when the VS Fashion Show airs on Dec. 2 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.