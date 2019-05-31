Fans have loved seeing Katy Perry on American Idol since she joined the show in March 2018. But they'd be lying if they said they didn't miss hearing Perry's songs on the radio or seeing her live in concert performing her biggest hits, as well as some new music. Although KP fans have been treated to "365" and "Con Calma" — Perry's collabs with Zedd and Daddy Yankee — they have been eagerly waiting for the singer to release some solo music and finally launch the post-Witness era. Thankfully, Perry's music hiatus is over now. She is back with her new single "Never Really Over," which is sure to be a big summer hit. Fans have been dissecting the song's lyrics ever since Perry released the single at midnight on Friday, May 31, and because of that, they are wondering, is Katy Perry's "Never Really Over" about Orlando Bloom? I certainly think so.

First of all, the song is about an on-and-off relationship. It seems that no matter how or why someone breaks up with their partner, they just can't seem to say goodbye, and maybe it's because the two are meant to be.

This sounds a lot like Perry's relationship with Bloom. The two began dating in 2016, but broke up in 2017. Their break-up didn't last long because in 2018, Perry and Bloom rekindled their romance. Then in 2019? They became engaged! Wow, it's definitely been a rollercoaster, hasn't it?

But don't let me tell you what to believe about Perry's new song I'll just let the lyrics speak for themselves:

Here is the first verse:

I'm losing my self control / Yeah, you’re starting to trickle back in / But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole / Cross my heart, I won't do it again

And the pre-chorus:

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line" / And I do, I do / But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line / And I think of you

The lyrics definitely seem like even if someone breaks up with their partner, they can't help but want to be with them. The chorus is just further evidence that Perry is singing about Bloom because she repeats the phrase, "two years." Although the pair first began dating in 2016, they did take a break in 2017, so technically, they have only been together for two years, right? And they're going on three?

Check out the chorus:

Two years, and just like that / My head still takes me back / Thought it was done, but I / Guess it’s never really over / Oh, we were such a mess / But wasn't it the best? / Thought it was done, but I / Guess it's never really over

The first half of the song was pretty telling, but the second verse basically confirmed the song is about Bloom because Perry sings about searching her ex's name online. Orlando Blood is hella famous, so of course his name would appear on Google.

Check out the second verse:

I guess I could try hypnotherapy / I gotta rewire this brain / 'Cause I can't even go on the internet / Without even checking your name

The theme of on-and-off relationships and rekindled love can also be seen in Perry's music video for "Never Really Over." In the video, Perry was literally caught in-between a game of tug-and-war that had hearts at each end of the rope, signifying someone's confused feelings about their partner. Even so, Perry, decked out in bright colors and singing in a meadow, seemed kind of hopeful that the relationship would be OK.

Check it out below.

KatyPerryVEVO on YouTube

Yeah, I'm convinced that Katy Perry's "Never Really Over" is about Orlando Bloom.

