Justin Bieber has had a pretty epic 2020 so far. Despite the coronavirus crisis throwing him and the rest of the world a curveball, Bieber has stayed busy at home working on new music, and it's some of his best stuff yet. Rightfully so, since Bieber just celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife and muse, Hailey Baldwin. After he released his latest track, fans couldn't help but wonder: Is Justin Bieber's "Holy" is about Hailey Baldwin? It sure seems like it.

On May 8, Bieber dropped "Stuck With U," his collab with Ariana Grande and fans were so impressed. Not only with the duet itself, but also with Bieber and Grande's at-home music video and their joint fundraiser to support the First Responders Children's Foundation. Months later, Bieber stole the show in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" music video where he portrayed himself lip-syncing to Drake's lyrics.

Beliebers couldn't wait for what the singer had in store for his next surprise, and luckily they didn't have to wait long. Bieber announced on Sept. 15 that he was dropping his new single "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, on Friday, Sept. 18. "New era. New single. It’s begins. #HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper," Bieber captioned an IG pic. Chance also teased the single on his own page, sharing the artwork for he and Bieber's new song.

Now that "Holy" is here, the meaning seems to reflect Bieber's relationship with Baldwin, though his music video stars a different woman. Musician, actress, and influencer Ryan Destiny stole the show as Bieber's love interest in the visuals for "Holy."

In the past, Baldwin has made cameos in many of Bieber's music videos such as "Stuck With U" and "Popstar," but just because he gave the starring role in his "Holy" visuals to Destiny, doesn't mean the lyrics aren't all about his sacred bond with Baldwin.

Fans who follow Bieber and Baldwin know their spirituality plays a big part in their marriage, so right off the bat, the title of the song reflected that. Lyrics in the chorus like, "Runnin' to the altar like a track star / Can't wait another second," seem to reference their rush to get married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Bieber sings about a love that makes him "feel so holy," which one can only assume is about his courtship with Baldwin. Subtly referencing their young ages, Bieber croons: "They say we're too young and / The pimps and the players say, 'Don't go crushing' / Wise men say fools rush in."

Even on Chance The Rapper's verses, Bieber's love life with Baldwin seems to be referenced. The lyrics, "Let's take a trip and get the Vespas / Or rent a jetski / I know the spots that got the best weed" appear to be about Bieber and Baldwin's fun-loving and carefree spirit as a couple.

There's no doubt that Baldwin influenced at least some of the emotional lyrics in Bieber's "Holy."