As The Masked Singer moves deeper into the competition, it's time for Group C to join the party. This group of final five contestants performed for the first time during Week 5, after Groups A & B already had two rounds of eliminations. These new characters included Broccoli, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Squiggly Monster, and Lips. Lips went out first, leaving four new characters for viewers to speculate about. But fans are pretty sure they've got a handle on at least one of them. So is Jordan Fisher The Mushroom on The Masked Singer? An old YouTube video may hold the answer.

Before this season's debut, production dropped several clues that one of the upcoming 16 contestants was pulled from Broadway. Moreover, those clues pointed to that contestant being a cast member of Hamilton. Fans went wild, guessing everyone from Daveed Diggs to the great Lin-Manuel Miranda. But even though those were guesses during performances for Groups A and B, none seemed all that plausible.

That's why the addition of Group C was a big deal to the Broadway crowd. And if the Mushroom's performance is any indication, fans may have finally found their man.

Check out the Mushroom's performance of "This Woman's Work" during TMS Season 4, Episode 5:

Many fans thought this performance sounded pretty familiar. That's because there's a 2017 YouTube video of Fisher singing that same song. Not gonna lie, the vocals sound quite similar.

Then, of course, there are the clues. Check out all the hints in the mushroom's clue package:

Let's break it down: For those who don't know Fisher's background, he started as a pop singer and actor, starring in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv & Maddie. He was also in Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 for the House of Mouse, which may explain the "rat race" remark in the Mushroom's clue package.

But Fisher's most significant accomplishment happened when he took over the dual part of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton from Anthony Ramos in Broadway's Hamilton. He played the role for a year before returning to TV for Grease: Live and Rent: Live. As many fans know, he was also recently in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix.

Bettina Strauss

Fisher is also no stranger to doing reality competition shows. After his year on Broadway, he competed on (and won) Dancing with the Stars Season 25, which might explain the judges' panel image in his clues.

And, most importantly, Fisher would have time to do the series. In January of 2020, he stepped into the title role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. However, since Broadway shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's been without a gig. Doing The Masked Singer to remind fans of his vocal chops opens would make a lot of sense.