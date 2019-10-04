At the end of Season 1 of A Million Little Things, all the mysteries of the show were solved... or so it seemed at the time, at least. For most of Season 1, everyone's favorite Boston besties unraveled the mysterious circumstances surrounding their friend Jon's (Ron Livingston) suicide. Now that Season 2 is in full swing, it turns out there might be more questions than answers. The latest episode of the show has fans questioning one detail about Jon that could change everything. Is Jon PJ's father in A Million Little Things? PJ thinks that might be the case, and some fans agree.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 Episode 2 of A Million Little Things follow. In Season 1, audiences learned Jon felt guilty that his friend Dave died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and left behind his pregnant girlfriend Barbara (Drea de Matteo). In the present day, Barbara's baby has grown up into PJ (Chandler Riggs), who is trying to investigate his own family history. Barbara told PJ his father is her husband Mitch (Rhys Coiro) because it was easier than telling him the truth about Dave. But PJ has done some digging and realized his father might not be Mitch after all. But PJ doesn't think it's Dave either; he's convinced Jon is his actual dad.

Jon being PJ's father honestly makes a lot of sense. PJ heard a piece of a video message that Jon left for Barbara in which he said, "Barbara, as guilty as I felt for Dave getting on that plane without me, I felt even worse for what happened after between us. Not being there for you and the baby — I left you just when you needed me most." Jon could be talking about feeling guilty for not taking care of his friend and her baby, or he could be especially guilty because he knows he wasn't there to support his own son.

Fans on Reddit have already shared their theories about Jon being PJ's father. Reddit user Gingerblossom88 pointed out the J in PJ's name could be in honor of Jon, and that Jon and PJ look similar. They also pointed out that an affair between Jon and Barbara may have been an additional aspect of the guilt Jon felt. They said they think the show will reveal a few more key details:

1. [Jon] was the reason Dave got on that plane in the first place and 2. He had a one night stand with her. So I think he'll say something like "I've thought about that night we had together often, and it was stupid of me to abandon you when you needed someone the most... Even if the baby wasn't mine I should've been there for you... I just couldn't look at you without seeing Dave and being overcome with guilt."

The Reddit theory suggests Barbara kept the baby's true father's identity a secret in order to protect everyone. That does mirror the situation with Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak), who is pretending her baby Charlotte is her late husband Jon's, when the child is actually of product of her affair with Jon's best friend Eddie (David Giuntoli).

At the end of Season 2 Episode 2, PJ told Rome (Romany Malco) he thinks Jon is his father, so audiences will definitely get to see how the characters deal with this conundrum as the season continues.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.