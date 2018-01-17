Is It Safe To Look At The Super Blue Blood Moon? Here's What You Should Know

Hopefully you're not sick of hearing about lunar events, because another one is is heading our way at the end of January. While the name of this event is hella intimidating, you'll want to see what you can, but may also be asking yourself, "Is it safe to look at the Super Blue Blood Moon?" I get it. Safety first, folks.

You have to consider all of the elements that make up this mega name for a lunar event. It all comes down to what's happening to the moon and when it's occurring. There is definitely a science to this sh*t, hence astronomy, and we are totally here for getting all of the info that we can. The celestial event is supposed to occur on Wednesday, Jan. 31, but will vary on time depending on where you are located and the time zone you happen to find yourself in.

It's all super exciting, but if there are any precautions, we want to know the lowdown. You'll probably read so many articles about the hype surrounding the event, that you may forget to check the safety part of it as well. Well, it won't be a total buzzkill, because you don't tremendously have anything to worry about.

What exactly are we looking at during the Super Blue Blood Moon?

The Super Blue Blood Moon is jam-packed with keywords that describe when these overlapping events are occurring. On Jan 31, there will be both a supermoon and total lunar eclipse. These aspects are what contribute to the very visual characteristics of the moon this time around. This is where the "super" in the name comes from, as well as the "Blood Moon."

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon tends to give off a hauntingly beautiful reddish color. Now, as far as the "blue" portion of the name is concerned, this means it will be the second full moon to occur in the same month. The supermoon is a full moon that happens very close to the Earth, which is why it appears so much bigger than normal. Ultimately, what we will be looking at is the total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon, if you want to get technical.

Is it safe to look at?

There is nothing unsafe about looking at a total lunar eclipse, so don't start stressing out. You can use binoculars if you want and snap some cool shots on a camera, too. I think people mistakenly confuse a total lunar eclipse with a solar eclipse. You remember the frenzy in Aug. 2017 when everyone invaded libraries and stores, trying to get their hands on those fancy glasses so they could see the eclipse? Yeah, it's not the same ordeal.

A total lunar eclipse is when the moon enter's Earth's shadow, and a total solar eclipse is when the moon is covering the sun. Luckily, the moon doesn't have the same qualities as the sun, or else we'd definitely need some sort of eye protection.

So, we were lucky enough to start off the first month of 2018 with a show from the moon, and we get to say goodbye with the same event as well. The names may get a little bit confusing at times, but once you break it all down, you start to understand that there's a lot more to the moon than the fact that it symbolizes nighttime.

Don't be alarmed if you peep some changes in your mood during the Super Blue Blood Moon, either. You didn't think that dolled up name was gonna let you off that easy, did you? Either way, make sure you find your way outside to see the happenings above.