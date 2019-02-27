When it comes to choosing a honeymoon fund over a typical gift registry, Chris Armstrong, the founder of the relationship coaching company Maze of Love, put it very simply. “[Start by asking yourself,] ‘Who are we doing this for?’ If the answer is the bride and groom, there is no reason why it would not be OK to ask for honeymoon funds in lieu of gifts,” he explains to Elite Daily, and this is a sentiment shared by the experts. Erica Gordon, millennial dating expert, founder of The Babe Report, and author of Aren't You Glad You Read This?, tells Elite Daily that a honeymoon fund is actually more in keeping with modern approach to weddings. “Times have changed, and modern weddings no longer carry the stigma that asking for cash is poor 'wedding etiquette,’” she tells Elite Daily

As Andrea Amour, founder and dating coach at UpDate Coaching, tells Elite Daily, it reflects our modern relationships as well. "Honeymoon funding makes perfect sense in today's society,” she adds. “By the time most people get married, they're already living with their partner and have a full household of what people traditionally get as wedding gifts — kitchenware, bed linens, towels, etc. That, plus the fact that most people are living in smaller homes or condos, means that soon-to-be-newlyweds don't need another set of those things in their homes. Giving people something they can actually use — an awesome honeymoon experience — makes sense today.”

Gordon adds that your guest may even prefer giving money instead of a gift. “Contributing to your honeymoon fund makes guests feel like they're contributing to something meaningful, and guests can even personalize their cash contribution with a little note explaining what they hope you'll use their monetary gift, whether that be a luxurious couples massage or an exciting excursion,” she explains. “This allows your guests to give you the gift of experiences, which many people think of as the best type of gift.”

However, there is one scenario where asking for a honeymoon fund is not appropriate, and that’s if your ceremony is a designation wedding and the guests have already paid for their own travel arrangements. In fact, Gordon says in that case, “You should not be asking for gifts. Some guests will still bring gifts, but you wan't to avoid letting your guests feel pressure to give a big cash gift when they've already spent a fair amount to attend your wedding.”