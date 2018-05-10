I don't mean to sound negative, but there are a lot of things that could go wrong today. It could rain, or you could leave your wallet in a coffee shop. Or, your go-to app might stop working, which might leave you asking, "Is Instagram down?" Well, that's what seems to be happening right now. Apparently, the app isn't refreshing, and the world is in mass hysteria.

Go ahead and check out the madness for yourself. Upon opening the app, you'll either come to a blank feed or you won't be able to refresh it at all. There's a chance you'll be able to close out and get it to work, but it's going in and out. Nobody really knows what's going on at this moment in time. Elite Daily reached out to Instagram about the app's apparent malfunction, and they tell us, "We're aware that some users temporarily had trouble accessing Instagram earlier today. We quickly fixed the issue and affected users are now able to access their accounts."

So there you have it. I'm sorry I can't be more helpful, but somebody needs to get to the bottom of this ASAP. As you could imagine, Twitter is freaking out about this major inconvenience, which you can see from the tweets below.

Some IG users have expressed a few ideas as to why the app might be malfunctioning. Many are speculating that it could be Instagram reverting back to a more chronological algorithm, as they had plans to do so earlier this year. Others think it might just be a server issue. Instagram still has not come out to explain the problem, but users are hella desperate to get to the bottom of it in the imminent future. I mean, really, think of all the adorable puppy pics and tasty food porn I'm missing out on right now. It's a real travesty.

On the other hand, there are a number of devout Instagram users who are actually happy that the app isn't working. Without Instagram, productivity at work and school will literally skyrocket for everyone (myself included, obviously). Instead of scrolling, users will actually be able to do their homework, get assignments done, answer emails, and do everything they usually put off because of Instagram. Hey, maybe people will even look up from their phones on the subway today. But if I'm being realistic, that probably still won't happen.

Once the app finally makes its long-awaited comeback, users will get to check out their latest feature, which actually allows people to book restaurant reservations in the app. It was officially announced on Tuesday, May 8, and it lets users book a seat at any restaurant that has the reservation function turned on. The app is currently partnering with well-known third-party dining sites, like EatStreet, ChowNow, OpenTable, Resy, GrubHub, and Yelp Reservations, to make this a reality. To do so, just click “Reserve” on the restaurant’s IG page to make your reservation, and you're good. Not all restaurants have the feature turned on yet since it's still super new, but it's seriously about to dominate the world of restaurant reservations.

The fate of Instagram is currently up in the air, and I apologize if any of this sent you into a frenzy. Hopefully it'll come back to life soon enough, and users will be able to scroll the day away. Until then, make use of this time wisely. Be productive, take a walk, look up, and actually hold a decent conversation with somebody. Maybe this is a blessing in disguise. I'm just trying to stay positive, y'all, and so should you. But in the meantime, get well soon, Instagram — you're in our thoughts and prayers.