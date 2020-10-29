Hwasa is one of the biggest K-Pop stars around. Apart from being a member of the girl group MAMAMOO, she's also made a name for herself as a solo artist. In February 2019, she made her solo debut with the breakup anthem "Twit," in which Hwasa admits she was unhappy in her previous relationship. Love is a frequent theme in her music, so fans always wonder whether the star is dating someone. If you're also curious if Hwasa is single, wait until you hear what she said about her love life.

Lately, Hwasa has been starring on the Korean reality program How Do You Play? along with Uhm Jung-hwa, Lee Hyori, and Jessi. Together, the women are dubbed the "Refund Sisters." During the Sept. 26 episode of the show, the four stars sat down for an honest talk about dating, and that's when Hwasa revealed what she's looking for in a partner. "I like men who are innocent and easy going. That's my type," Hwasa said.

When her friends told Hwasa she probably had a secret boyfriend, the star denied it, seemingly confirming she's single.

The four then began sharing their thoughts on dating foreigners and Hwasa immediately had someone in mind. "I know a good guy. He's popular nowadays," she gushed, showing everyone a picture of Italian actor, model, and singer Michele Morrone, who became recognized worldwide after portraying Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 Netflix drama 365 days.

Watch Hwasa on How Do You Play? below.

365 days is reportedly the top-ranked movie on Netflix released in the year of 2020. With the film gaining a lot of attention these days, it's no wonder Hwasa has developed a crush on Morrone. "I've been dating him in my imagination recently," Hwasa said of the actor.

Following the release of "Twit" in February 2019, Hwasa appeared on SBS’s variety show We Will Channel You, during which she also revealed her ideal type.

"When I was younger, I liked someone who was gentle. However, that’s just a fantasy. Now I like naive men. That’s what my dad is like. He has no greed, and he’s very naive. He loves me the way I am, and he likes to share," Hwasa explained.

It sounds like Hwasa knows exactly what she's looking for in a partner, so when she finds the right person, she'll date, but for now, she's happy to be single.