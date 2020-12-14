People from across the world signed on to start the work week and were greeted with some apparent Google Suite service issues on Monday, Dec. 14. If you're having problems logging in to your Gmail account, you're probably wondering if Gmail is down. The latest updates about this reported Dec. 14 issue with Google's email system are not too promising. Elite Daily reached out to Google via Twitter on Dec. 14 for comment on the apparent issue, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to Down Detector, issues with Gmail spiked to 18,660 reports as of 3:58 a.m. PT/6:58 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 14. As of 6:11 a.m. ET, Gmail was responding to users on Twitter that there was not issue, according to the company's Gmail Twitter account. But as of of 7:30 a.m. ET, Twitter users still seem to be reporting Google Suite issues with Gmail, Sheets, Docs, etc.

More to come...