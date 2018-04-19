The Black Hood is officially back on Riverdale, and that means that it's time once again to start picking apart every detail of this show in order to try to figure out who is behind all these murders. Wednesday night's new episode delivered song, dance, and some new Black Hood suspects before the show's most macabre murder yet. So, who could be under that mask? A small detail in the new episode has me suspecting a particularly low-key character: Is Fangs the Black Hood on Riverdale? I know that sounds random, but let's go over this new theory.

Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you haven't yet watched Riverdale Season 2 Episode 18 "A Night To Remember." Fangs Fogarty was introduced at the beginning of Season 2 as one of the members of the primary Southside Serpents, along with Sweet Pea and Toni Topaz. Up until now, he has not really done much to stand out from the other Serpents, aside from some heavy implications that he may be gay or bisexual. But he got his chance to branch out from the Serpents in Wednesday night's musical episode, which saw Fangs as the assistant director to Kevin Keller on Riverdale High's production of Carrie: The Musical.

Fangs appears to be a faithful assistant director, but there is a moment towards the end of the episode that is a bit suspect. Right before the musical is about to begin, Jughead finds Fangs and Midge having what looks like an intense conversation in her dressing room. Fangs stammers, saying:

I was just giving Midge some... last minute notes.

And Jughead moves on, even though it definitely feels like there is something more going on there.

At the end of the episode, the musical's audience looks on in horror as Midge's body is revealed to be stabbed multiple times by knives and scissors, with a message from the Black Hood written in her blood next to her.

So what makes Fangs a suspect? Well, he appears to be the last person to talk to Midge before her death, and the conversation did not seem to be an amiable one. It is extra suspicious that he's in Midge's dressing room because Fangs has not been shown to have any interaction with Midge at all up until now. On top of all that, there are the letters that the Black Hood sent to Kevin demanding that Cheryl be recast as the lead in the musical. It's still unclear what the motive behind recasting Cheryl was, but what we do know is that one of the only people who probably knew Midge was the alternate for Carrie was Fangs. After all, Fangs was the assistant director, and the person closest to Kevin when he made the choice for Cheryl's replacement. If Fangs wanted Midge to be Carrie for some reason, then he would know that all he'd have to do is send those threatening letters to get Cheryl to leave the show.

There's another important aspect to this theory that I'm not sure how to reconcile yet: Moose. Shortly after Jughead spots Fangs and Midge together, Moose angrily pushes Jughead out of the way and appears to be in a hurry somewhere. Why is Moose so mad? Is it possible that Fangs and Midge were actually hooking up instead of arguing, and Moose caught his girlfriend cheating on him? Or even juicier: could Fangs have been telling Midge about her boyfriend's secret hookups with Kevin? There is definitely something going on between Fangs, Moose, and Midge, and the fact that Midge winds up murdered just minutes later makes both Fangs and Moose seem very suspicious...