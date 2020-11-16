When Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech as vice-president-elect, she specifically called out her husband, Doug Emhoff, and stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff, for their constant support throughout the campaign. And ever since then, all eyes have been on their adorable family unit. In recent months, her stepdaughter has appeared in several interviews and sweet selfies with the rest of the fam on IG, but little is known about her personal life. So, is Ella Emhoff single? Well, if you're looking for deets on her life, I did a little digging for you. (You can thank me later.)

First, can we please discuss what a BAMF Ella is? She studies at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she's pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in Apparel and Textiles and is set to graduate in 2021. For the record, the list of notable Parsons alumni includes Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Donna Karan, Narciso Rodriguez, Alexander Wang, and Isaac Mizrahi. And in case that wasn't enough proof that she's super talented, Ella frequently shares her work on her Instagram page, including intricate hand-crocheted clothing and quirky oil paintings. She also accepts commissions for custom artwork on her personal website.

The fact that she's also named after legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, she appeared in a 2014 music video for comedian Bo Burnham, and she apparently makes "delicious desserts" for her family's Sunday dinners only boosts her cool points. She also helped to coin a uniquely endearing nickname for her stepmom: "Mamala."

While Ella's Instagram page is public, she seems to use this account mainly to share her artwork and the occasional silly selfie. There's no photographic evidence that she's in a relationship, but of course, that doesn't necessarily mean she isn't dating.

That said, Ella got candid about her love life in an interview with Glamour on Oct. 28. After Doug gushed about how supportive his wife is behind the scenes, Cole explained, "People don’t see how dorky and loving they are together. It’s very embarrassing." Then, his sister Ella added: "It’s a lot. You all don’t even know. And I’m so single."

So, there you have it, folks. Ella is single as a Pringle RN. But a word of advice to any potential suitors: Harris is infamous for grilling Ella's guests on their life goals, so if you don't have a 10-year plan in place, in Ella's words, "You’re out."