You know what they say: The State of The Union is one of the most exciting nights of the year. OK, maybe nobody says that, but that doesn't mean it's not true, especially when it comes to the 2019 event. With political tensions rising and the president firing off about any and everything by the minute, you've gotta admit that it'll be worth tuning in to for any potential drama. Among the president's guests will be law enforcement agents, the formerly incarcerated and, of course, members of President Trump's own family. But, is Donald Trump Jr. at the 2019 State of the Union, you ask? Read on, and all will become clear.

Tons of guests poured into the House Chamber on Feb. 5 to hear President Trump's agenda for his third year in office and yes — Trump Jr. was one of them! Ahead of the annual event, he tweeted a group photo of himself alongside his sisters Tiffany and Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, and Jared Kushner. Oh, and did I mention his brought his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle? In the political world, this is like the equivalent of bringing your beau to Sunday dinner, so this must be serious...

And Trump Jr. seemed excited as ever to be there with Guilfoyle and his family at his side. In the photo's caption he wrote that they were "getting ready to watch [Donald Trump] at the big show," adding the hashtag #SOTU to the pic.

Last year, all of the Trump children were in attendance, including Trump Jr. He attended the event with his now-ex-wife Vanessa (if you didn't know, they split in early 2018), as his father delivered a nearly 80 minute address, per NBC News.

During the address, which was the third-longest in American history, President Trump discussed everything from health care and drug reform to his infrastructure plan and immigration. Overall, he offered a rosy assessment of the state of the country (although some misstatements were made).

There weren't as many people in the audience as there should've been, though. Several Democrats decided to skip the event in protest of the controversial president, including Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) who said via statement that he preferred to stay at home rather than listening to "another destructive, divisive speech by Trump," Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) who was too upset at Trump allegedly calling Haiti and African countries "sh*thole countries" in a closed-door meeting ahead of the address, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California), who simply said during an interview with MSNBC that she didn't care to go listen to a "liar." Waters added, "I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time sitting in that house listening to what he has to say. He does not deserve my attention.” Yikes.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As drama packed as this event has been, it's no surprise that Trump Jr. showed up to support his dad. Heck, he even brought a plus-one.