My apologies if I'm the one breaking this news to you, but no, Normal People costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are not an IRL item. Considering how steamy Marianne and Connell's on-screen chemistry is, fans wondering whether Daisy Edgar-Jones is single might be disappointed to learn that she's in an off-screen relationship with someone else. The actor is currently dating Tom Varey, whom you might know as Lord Cley Cerwyn from Game of Thrones's sixth season. The two reportedly met on the set of 2018's Pond Life, and they've been looking cute AF together ever since.

It's unclear how long the two have been together, but Edgar-Jones did reveal during an interview with the Evening Standard that she and Varey live together in London and are currently quarantining with two friends. And if you're wondering how Varey felt about those scintillating sex scenes between his girlfriend and Mescal, he apparently watched them all and handled it... somewhat well. As Edgar-Jones explained to the Evening Standard, she and Varey went out to dinner with Mescal before filming so the two men could become acquainted, and though Varey was "gritting his teeth" while watching Edgar-Jones get down with another guy, he made it through. IMO, Varey deserves mad props for that.

Weirdly enough, Edgar-Jones admitted that she would have been more nervous performing those intimate scenes with her own boyfriend in front of the cameras. While chatting with Vogue, the actor explained that she and Mescal have a very close (yet totally platonic) relationship, which made all the time they spent naked together during the five months of filming much more comfortable. "I think if I had to do those scenes with Tom, I would probably have been completely self-conscious," she said. And TBH, that actually makes a lot of sense to me.

Though Edgar-Jones and Varey costarred in Pond Life, their characters, Trev and Cassie, were simply friends, so there was no getting down and dirty for that one. As well as Pond Life and Game of Thrones, actor Varey has appeared in the TV series The Village, Ackley Bridge, and No Offence. Edgar-Jones herself is known for her roles in Cold Feet and War of the Worlds.

Just like her Normal People character, Edgar-Jones is pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, so she and Varey tend to keep a low profile. However, on the few occasions they have been spotted together, they're always looking pretty loved-up. On May 3, soon after the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel premiered, the two were photographed strolling through their neighborhood hand-in-hand looking like... well, totally normal people.

Wood Green, where Edgar-Jones and Varey live in north London, is apparently very close to Clapton, where Mescal lives with their fellow Normal People costar India Mullen. In the series, Mullen plays Marianne's frenemy, Peggy — but just like Edgar-Jones and Mescal, he and Mullen seem to be nothing more than friends. Though they can't hang out now due to the coronavirus outbreak, here's hoping that the costars continue to stay close (and hopefully, Varey continues to be cool with their... unique bond).