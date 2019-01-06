Cole Sprouse may be having a big year, but fans are having a tough time finding him at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. After Sprouse's girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart arrived solo on the red carpet for the awards show, everyone was wondering the same thing: Where's Cole? So is Cole Sprouse at the 2019 Golden Globes? Here's what his fans need to know.

It's safe to say that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are one of the biggest millennial couples of the moment, and they always look amazing when they attend Hollywood events and awards shows together. But fans only got to see half of the Riverdale power couple on Sunday night — Reinhart showed up alone for the 2019 Golden Globes Awards. She absolutely stunned on the red carpet in a billowy, bright red gown, but fans were still left wondering where her boyfriend might be.

Although Sprouse was nowhere to be seen at the Golden Globes this year, fans should not be worried about his relationship with Reinhart — there is no indication that the couple is not still going as strong as ever. Both Sprouse and Reinhart have opened up in the past about not totally loving big public events like awards shows, so it is safe to assume that Sprouse may have just wanted to sit this one out.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Plus, Sprouse might not even be in the country right now, which definitely explains his absence. He's been on a vacation in New Zealand with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa over the past several days. Apa has been posting a bunch of photos and videos of himself and Sprouse exploring his home country to kick off the start of the new year. The day before the Golden Globes, Apa shared a photo with Sprouse and two friends on a beach in New Zealand, and wrote that the vacation was officially over. So, Sprouse may very well have just gotten back into the United States or Canada just hours before the Golden Globes, and going to a big, long awards show probably was not his idea of a great time after a flight halfway around the world.

And while Sprouse was probably recovering from his New Zealand vacation, Reinhart represented the Riverdale cast at the Golden Globes this year, and looked absolutely incredible doing it. She had to go the show totally alone, as her other Riverdale costars also sat the Golden Globes out. Of course, KJ Apa was in the same boat as Sprouse, having just returned from New Zealand, and the other Riverdale couple Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were also out of the country for the awards show. The couple has been on vacation in South Korea for the past week or so, where they celebrated Melton's birthday with an ornate photoshoot.

So, although Riverdale fans did not get to see all of their favorite stars at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, at least we got to see Lili Reinhart in a fabulous gown!