Cody Simpson keeps a separate Instagram account by the name of @princeneptunepoet dedicated to his poetry, and his latest piece of writing has caught fans' attention for an eyebrow-raising reason: Is Cody Simpson's poem about Miley Cyrus? The entire account is devoted solely to sharing artsy pictures and even more artsy words. In the caption of one artistic photo of a woman leaning back on a balcony posted on Oct. 7, Simpson wrote a particularly beautiful love poem:

the moon’s souvenir

the boulevardier

a ballerina on the promenade

we open our curtains

to the domesticated world

for a natural hour

spinning elvis records

and making love

in the soft jewelled morning

He signed it off with his pen name, Prince Neptune. Obviously that poem makes no direct references to Cyrus so there's no telling for sure if it was written about her, but after the two were spotted kissing on multiple occasions this past week, fans definitely think it was. And they're not afraid to express their theories in Simpson's comments section.

"Miley loves Elvis," commented one fan. "Miley inspiring some pretty good stuff! Love this couple," another fan wrote. Another simply mused, "hmm miley feels." Another chimed in to ask, "Miley putting you in ur feels?🤷‍♂️"

Cyrus and Simpson were first romantically linked on Oct. 3 after E! News reported that the two were reportedly spotted grocery shopping together. According to an onlooker who spoke to E! News, "they saw them coming in to the grocer... to grab a drink and some sushi." That could just be a friendly hang, but the onlooker also noted that they reportedly shared a "quick kiss" while perusing their dining options.

Just a day later, on Oct. 4, TMZ caught a video of Cyrus and Simpson going for more than just a "quick kiss" while at breakfast at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. This time, the two of them reportedly opted for a more full-on makeout.

Things got even steamier between the two on Oct. 5 when Simpson took to his Instagram stories to post a selfie of himself kissing Cyrus on the forehead alongside the caption, "pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby." Obvi it's implied here that Cyrus is "baby." That same night, Simpson took to his Instagram stories again to post a video of himself and Cyrus enjoying a night in watching the Elvis (yes, Elvis!) movie Blue Hawaii.

Simpson hasn't yet confirmed if the poem is about Cyrus. Elite Daily reached out to his rep for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.

A rep for Cyrus announced her split from Liam Hemsworth on Aug. 10. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Since then, Cyrus was briefly in a reported relationship with Kaitlynn Carter and now she seems to be moving on with Simpson.